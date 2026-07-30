

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a France-based construction, telecommunications and media group, on Thursday reported higher first-half profit, despite a decline in revenue.



Net profit attributable to the Group increased to €287 million from €173 million a year earlier.



Excluding the exceptional income tax surcharge for large companies in France, profit rose to €322 million from €220 million last year.



Current operating profit from activities (COPA) increased to €829 million from €796 million, with the margin from activities improving to 3.2% from 3.0%.



Current operating profit increased to €782 million from €743 million, while operating profit rose to €722 million from €688 million.



Revenue declined 2.2% to €26.292 billion from €26.870 billion.



Bouygues reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting stable sales at constant exchange rates.



In Paris, Bouygues shares closed down 0.80% at €46.16 on Wednesday.



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