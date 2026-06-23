Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

This capacity expansion in Calvert City, Kentucky, strengthens the Group's leadership in PVDF. This investment of around 20 million US dollars will support the growing demand for energy storage systems and semiconductors, as well as data center rapid expansion.

Announced in February 2025, this investment has been delivered on time and within the initial budget, demonstrating Arkema's disciplined execution and strong project management capabilities, while supporting customers' growth. Further strengthening Arkema's leadership in PVDF in the United States, this additional capacity will enable Arkema to better serve fast-growing markets driven by the global energy transition and digitalization trends, where demand growth continues to materialize as expected. In particular, it will support increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Energy Storage Systems (ESS), the rapid expansion of data centers driving cable demand and infrastructure, as well as the growing semiconductor market.

"This expansion marks an important step in strengthening our global PVDF leadership and our ability to support the rapid growth of strategic markets," said Laurent Tellier, Senior Vice President of Arkema's High Performance Polymers and Fluorogases. "The continued strong growth observed across energy storage, electronics and infrastructure applications confirms the relevance of this investment, which reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation and our focus on delivering high-value specialty materials to our customers."

Arkema's Calvert City site provides a strong and reliable local supply base for strategic North American markets. This expansion reflects Arkema's commitment to investing in each region to support customers and capture demand growth. In addition, Arkema has recently announced a 20% PVDF expansion at its facility in China, expected to be completed in 2028. With production sites in North America, Europe, and Asia, Arkema is well positioned to support global demand growth and ensure reliable supply worldwide.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a world leader in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 85% of Group sales in 2025, and a Primary Materials segment regrouping well-positioned large scale industrials activities. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.1 billion in 2025 and operates in some 55 countries with 20,700 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622365034/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations contacts:

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

James Poutier +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 james.poutier@arkema.com

Alexis Noël +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37 alexis.noel@arkema.com

Media Contact:

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com