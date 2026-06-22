Sun Communities, Inc.: Sun Communities Appoints Ileana Mcalary As General Counsel, Executive Vice President, And Secretary

Southfield, MI, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities (collectively, the "properties"), today announced the appointment of Ileana McAlary as General Counsel, Executive Vice President, and Secretary, effective June 29, 2026.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ileana to Sun Communities," said Charles D. Young, Chief Executive Officer. "She is a proven leader who brings a unique combination of strategic counsel, operational rigor, mergers and acquisitions expertise, and public company governance expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities. We are confident Ileana will make an immediate impact on our leadership team and help drive long-term value for our stakeholders."

An experienced enterprise legal and governance executive, Ms. McAlary joins Sun Communities from SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN), a Fortune 400 food solutions company, where she served as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary. In that role, she led the company's legal, compliance, government affairs, aviation, and food safety and quality assurance functions.

"I am honored to join Sun Communities and look forward to working with the leadership team, Board of Directors, and all team members to support the Company's continued growth, strategic initiatives, and commitment to maximizing value for all stakeholders including our team members, residents, guests, and shareholders," said Ms. McAlary. "I share the Company's deep commitment to expanding accessible and affordable housing opportunities, and I look forward to contributing to that mission in my new role."

Earlier in her career, Ms. McAlary served as Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Compliance Officer at Wolverine Worldwide (NYSE: WWW) and held senior legal roles at Meijer and Amway Corporation.

Ms. McAlary earned her J.D. from Wayne State University Law School and holds a B.A. in International Relations and Business from Grand Valley State University. She is a member of the State Bar of Michigan.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2026, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 515 developed properties comprising approximately 179,300 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this press release that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to financial results and performance and future events, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, both general and specific to the matters discussed in or incorporated herein, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 21, 2026.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

For Further Information:

Sun Communities Investor Relations Team

investorrelations@suncommunities.com

(248) 208-2500

www.suninc.com