Itronics Inc. Issues Updated Business Plan Targeting U.S. Critical Minerals and Fertilizer National Security Priorities

Vertically Integrated Business Model Spanning Critical Minerals Processing and Specialty Fertilizer Manufacturing Directly Addresses Federal Mandates

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Itronics Inc. (OTC PINK:ITRO) today released a comprehensive business plan outlining the full scope of the Company's vertically integrated vision across three distinct but interconnected business units: ZMC Critical Minerals Processing, GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Liquid Fertilizer, and Rock Kleen Mine Tailings Processing Technology.

"The policy environment has shifted decisively in our direction," said Dr. John W. Whitney, President of Itronics Inc. "Domestic critical minerals production, fertilizer manufacturing, and zero-waste industrial processing are no longer just commercial opportunities - they are national security priorities. In May 2026 domestic fertilizer manufacturing was elevated to a national defense priority industry, a major and historic U.S. Government policy change. Itronics has spent 25 years building the technology foundation to address these challenges. With that foundation in place and market forces converging, the Company is now transitioning into full-scale commercialization of its platform at a time of unprecedented demand for these solutions."

The business plan represents a cohesive articulation of a vision that has been years in the making, one that is now supported by an extraordinary convergence of geopolitical, regulatory, and macroeconomic forces that directly validate Itronics' business model and technology platform.

The business plan details how Itronics' proprietary Deep Eutectic Solvent (DES) technology platform enables the Company to recover critical minerals including manganese dioxide, zinc, graphite, and potassium from alkaline battery scrap, referred to by the Company as Zinc Manganese Concentrate, or ZMC. The platform also underpins Rock Kleen, Itronics' mine tailings processing technology, which converts mine tailings into recoverable metals, critical minerals, and industrial minerals. Recovered critical minerals are sold as standalone products into domestic and international steel, battery, mining, and agricultural markets, while a portion is converted directly into GOLD'n GRO specialty fertilizers through Itronics' vertically integrated production model.

The update to the business plan coincides with the planned launch of Itronics' commercial-scale ZMC processing operation, which the Company announced on May 21, 2026, and which positions Itronics as one of the only domestic producers of manganese dioxide in the United States.

Click here to view the business plan: Itronics Inc. Business Plan June 2026

About Itronics Inc.

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Zero Waste Energy Saving" technology company that produces GOLD'n GRO multi-nutrient liquid fertilizers, manganese dioxide, and silver, and processes alkaline battery black mass (ZMC) for the recovery of critical minerals. The Company's environmentally friendly, award-winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers are used extensively in agriculture, landscape maintenance, and nurseries. Visit the Company's website at www.itronics.com for additional information.

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VISIT OUR WEB SITE: http://www.itronics.com

We encourage investors, prospective partners, and interested parties to reach out to the Company directly and welcome the opportunity to connect.

Contact:

Kyle Graham, Investor Relations

investor@itronics.com

775-305-0373

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

SOURCE: Itronics Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/itronics-inc.-issues-updated-business-plan-targeting-u.s.-critical-minerals-and-fe-1180799