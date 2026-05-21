Itronics Inc: Itronics Launches Critical Minerals Recovery Operation from Alkaline Battery Black Mass, Expands GOLD'n GRO Fertilizer Production Capacity

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Itronics Inc. (OTC PINK:ITRO), today announced that it is transitioning its Reno operations to process alkaline battery black mass, a non-hazardous material containing the critical minerals zinc, manganese dioxide, potassium, and carbon. A portion of each recovered mineral will be utilized in the manufacture of GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, providing the Company with an internally sourced supply of key production inputs; the remainder will be available for sale as standalone critical mineral products into domestic and international end markets. The Company has commenced pilot scale production of manganese dioxide and is evaluating the recovery of carbon as an additional output. Itronics continues to manufacture GOLD'n GRO fertilizers and to produce and sell silver in concentrates.

Alkaline Battery Black Mass Processing

Itronics has conducted a series of successful tests validating its technology for the processing and recovery of critical minerals from alkaline battery black mass. The Company is now transitioning its existing processing infrastructure, previously utilized for photographic liquid processing, to fully support black mass processing operations.

Itronics has named this alkaline battery black mass material "Zinc Manganese Concentrate", or ZMC, reflecting its high concentrations of manganese dioxide and zinc. ZMC feedstock carries the following mineral composition: manganese dioxide 55%, zinc 27%, potassium 6%, and carbon 6%, with the remaining content being oxygen.

All four minerals contained within the ZMC material are officially designated as Critical Minerals by the United States government due to their importance to domestic economic and national security interests, and all four are heavily import-dependent. These minerals serve some of the most significant sectors of the U.S. economy, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and mining. Notably, Itronics believes its ZMC operation positions the Company as one of the only domestic producers of manganese dioxide, a critical mineral with no meaningful U.S. production and significant strategic implications for battery manufacturing and the steel industry.

As regulatory efforts drive an increase in alkaline battery recycling operations, the annual production of ZMC in 2026 is estimated to be around 5,000 tons and is projected to exceed 100,000 tons by 2030, providing Itronics with a long-term, scalable feedstock base well in excess of its current operational requirements. The Company has reached agreements with two battery recyclers for their supply of ZMC, providing a secured feedstock base as operations commence. Itronics is targeting an initial processing rate of 2,000 tons per year, with the operation expected to scale meaningfully.

The ZMC operation establishes Itronics as an active participant in the domestic critical minerals supply chain, a supply chain the United States is working urgently to develop. "This processing transition reflects years of methodical technology advancement and a long-term commitment to positioning Itronics for the direction the markets are heading," said Dr. John Whitney, President of Itronics Inc. "We have worked diligently to develop and refine the chemical processes that make this possible and are pleased to see that work now supporting a domestic critical minerals operation that addresses a pressing national security concern."

GOLD'n GRO Production Integration and Marketing Strategy Shift

The production of GOLD'n GRO, Itronics' line of premium chelated multi-nutrient liquid fertilizers, stands to benefit significantly from the implementation of the ZMC operation. The ZMC process yields a high-quality, zinc-enriched liquid that is well suited for direct use in fertilizer manufacturing and can also be used to produce metallic zinc. Itronics is deploying a vertically integrated production model, leveraging cost advantages through internal input sourcing, insulation from supply and price instability, and even greater consistency in product quality.

Global fertilizer markets have experienced significant disruption in recent years, creating gaps that well-positioned domestic producers are poised to fill. Itronics has made a deliberate shift in its fertilizer marketing strategy to better respond to these market opportunities. The Company is transitioning from an exclusive regional distribution model to a non-exclusive distribution model, expanding its reach across a broad network of distributors, dealers, and agricultural partners in domestic and international markets.

As integrated production and expanded distribution take hold, Itronics expects to become a leading domestic chelated multi-nutrient liquid fertilizer manufacturer, helping stabilize supply and pricing for agricultural end users.

"In a period of real supply and price instability, Itronics will be able to offer the market a cost-competitive fertilizer product line that produces premium results," said Dr. Whitney. "Broader distribution means more growers and agricultural partners will have access to GOLD'n GRO."

Foundation and Path Forward

After a lengthy period of technology development and advancement, Itronics enters this next phase with a business foundation that is materially stronger than it has been at any prior point in the Company's history. The ZMC operation implementation is underway, the transition to vertical integration is in motion, and the distribution infrastructure to grow GOLD'n GRO sales is being put in place. Prevailing market conditions are supporting the Company's direction, including domestic critical minerals demand, global fertilizer supply pressure, and a policy environment increasingly focused on building resilient American supply chains. The work ahead is execution, and the Company is focused on exactly that.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our investors," said Dr. Whitney. "The progress we are reporting today is the result of years of focused work, and we are committed to demonstrating our continued progress through execution. We look forward to updating the market as that progress continues."

About Itronics Inc.

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Zero Waste Energy Saving" technology company that produces GOLD'n GRO multi-nutrient liquid fertilizers, manganese dioxide, and silver, and processes alkaline battery black mass for the recovery of critical minerals. The Company's environmentally friendly, award-winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers are used extensively in agriculture, landscape maintenance, and nurseries. Visit the Company's website at www.itronics.com for additional information.

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Contact:

Kyle Graham, Investor Relations

investor@itronics.com

775-305-0373

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

SOURCE: Itronics Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/itronics-launches-critical-minerals-recovery-operation-from-alkaline-battery-black-1168815