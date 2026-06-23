Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Receives Positive Environmental Qualification Resolution For The Penco Module

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Aclara Resources ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that the Environmental Qualification Resolution ("RCA") for the Penco Module project (the "Penco Module" or the "Project"), which is being developed in partnership with Grupo CAP, has been formally issued and published in Chile's Environmental Impact Assessment System ("SEIA"). The publication of the RCA formalizes the environmental approval granted by the Environmental Assessment Commission of the Biobío Region on June 8, 2026, thereby concluding the environmental assessment process for the Project. In addition to the RCA, the environmental approval includes the corresponding environmental authorizations associated with the applicable Sectoral Environmental Permits ("PAS") evaluated as part of the environmental review process.

The RCA and associated environmental authorizations establish the environmental conditions, commitments, monitoring programs, and management measures that will govern the development and operation of the Project. With the environmental permitting phase now complete, the Company will advance the next stage of project development, including the processing of sectoral permits required for construction and operation, the completion of basic and detailed engineering activities, and the implementation of the environmental and community commitments established during the assessment process.

The Company acknowledges and appreciates the participation of public agencies, local communities, Indigenous representatives, technical experts, academic institutions, and other stakeholders who contributed throughout the environmental review process.

Aclara remains committed to transparency, accountability, and ongoing stakeholder engagement. The Company will continue to maintain open and constructive communication with local communities, public authorities and other stakeholders as it advances the Project and fulfils its environmental commitments and monitoring programs.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX:ARA), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earths separation plant in the United States. This facility will process mixed rare earth carbonates sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating them into pure individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara, through a joint venture with CAP, is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the development of the Penco Module, the advancement of the next stage of project development, the processing and receipt of sectoral permits required for construction and operation, the completion of basic and detailed engineering activities, the implementation of environmental and community commitments, the execution of monitoring programs and management measures, the timing and progression of permitting activities, and the Company's ongoing engagement with local communities, public authorities and other stakeholders. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic problems in Chile and Brazil; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; dependence on relations and agreements with local communities; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may not be able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects; risks related to fluctuation in commodity prices; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Penco Module and/or the Carina Project. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 18, 2026, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barúa

Chief Executive Officer

investorrelations@aclara-re.com

Media Inquiries

Nancy Thompson

nancyt@vorticom.com

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aclara-receives-positive-environmental-qualification-resolution-for-the-penco-mod-1180852