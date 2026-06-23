Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Clarke, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host an investor webcast via Zoom on June 30, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. PDT to provide an overview of the Company's portfolio, including recent technical and commercial milestones at its 100% owned Kiskunhalas project in southern Hungary (the "Kiskunhalas Project").

The webcast will review CanCambria's progress across several key areas of the business, including the previously announced upgraded independent resource evaluation for the Kiskunhalas Project and the identification of the shallow, high-impact exploration trend within the Kiskunhalas Concession Area ("KCA"). Management will also discuss the Kiskunhalas Project joint venture ("JV") process, the anticipated development timeline and other upcoming catalysts. An updated corporate presentation to be used during the event will be posted to the investor relations page of the Company's website prior to the start of the webcast. Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance by email to CCEC@kincommunications.com.

The investor update will include discussion of:

The scale and strategic significance of the Kiskunhalas Project, including the previously announced combined Contingent Resource of 1.1 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas and 116.6 million barrels (MMbbl) of condensate and natural gas liquids 1 .

. The 2C (Best Estimate) Development Pending Contingent Resource of 571.9 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas and 59.6 MMbbl of condensate and natural gas liquids , net to the Company and risked at 80% 1 .

, net to the Company and risked at 80% . Resource valuation metrics ranging from project-level economics, including the previously announced net present value discounted at 10% ( NPV10) of approximately US$1.76 billion , to expected individual well returns 1 .

( , to expected individual well returns . The progress made with prospective strategic partners on the Kiskunhalas Project joint venture process and the timeline to initiate development.

The Kiskunhalas Project Phase 1 development plan comprising 56 vertical wells, and supported by proprietary 3D seismic and legacy well data, including two permitted, drill-ready locations.

Type curve and dynamic reservoir modelling that support the Company's field development plan, rapid capital recovery, and the potential for near-term cash flow generation.

Ongoing technical work evaluating lower-cost, shorter-cycle, oil-weighted opportunities designed to complement and diversify the Company's development portfolio.

The recently identified 350 km² shallow high-impact exploration trend within the KCA, including multiple oil-weighted leads and prospects mapped from legacy 2D seismic data across a proven hydrocarbon basin.

Key milestones and anticipated next steps as the Company advances both its deep gas and shallow oil opportunities toward development and revenue generation.

"So far in 2026, CanCambria has made meaningful progress across the technical and operational workstreams that underpin the Kiskunhalas Project," said Dr. Paul Clarke, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This webcast is intended to provide investors with a clear and comprehensive update on the scale of the opportunity, the progress made to date, and the multiple pathways through which we believe value can be unlocked for our shareholders across the Kiskunhalas asset base in southern Hungary."

Webcast Details

Date: June 30, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. PDT | 4:00 p.m. EDT | 10:00 p.m. CEST

Presenter: Dr. Paul Clarke, President and Chief Executive Officer

Registration Link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4317817169570/WN_pQmWyyhgQJ6qNDSV0F_F0Q

A replay of the webcast will be made available through the registration link and on the Company's website following the event.

Investors are encouraged to register in advance. Questions may be submitted during the live presentation by using the Q&A button, or in advance by email to CCEC@kincommunications.com.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging the industry's most advanced technologies the Company aims to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

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CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's investor webcast, including, without limitation, the timing of the investor webcast; the anticipated content of and discussions to be had during the investor webcast; the Company's focus on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets; and the Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, risks that the Company's investor webcast may not take place as contemplated, or at all; and risks related to the Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

1 Please see the Company's upgraded independent resource evaluation report for the Kiskunhalas Project, dated September 30, 2025, and prepared by Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering Ltd., which is available at the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+, and the Company's news release dated November 18, 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302402

Source: CanCambria Energy Corp.