Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - The latest episode of the DesignRush Podcast features Brooke Sellas, founder and CEO of B Squared Media.

The episode explores why companies risk losing customers and revenue when they treat social media as a publishing channel instead of a source of customer intelligence.

Brooke Sellas speaks on the DesignRush Podcast about social care, customer intelligence, and revenue risk.

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In episode No. 140, Sellas discusses how customer conversations on social media can reveal buying intent, churn risk, and service issues long before they appear in sales reports or customer feedback surveys.

"Brands still use social media like a publishing platform when really the gold and the return on investment live inside of the conversations, not inside of the content itself," Sellas told DesignRush host Kia Johnson.

The episode also examines why social comments should be treated as customer intelligence, how public replies can affect customer trust, and why leadership teams need clearer ownership of the conversations that influence sales, retention, and brand reputation.

Sellas discusses:

Why social media conversations can reveal churn risk before traditional reporting

How buying-intent questions often appear in comments before customers enter a CRM

Why social care should be treated as a business function instead of a marketing task

How public customer conversations can influence how AI systems surface brand information

Why leadership teams need clear ownership and escalation processes for social engagement

Catch the episode on YouTube and Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Brooke Sellas

Brooke Sellas is the founder and CEO of B Squared Media, author of Conversations That Connect, and a LinkedIn Learning instructor. Her work focuses on social care, social listening, digital customer experience, and AI-supported communication, helping brands connect customer feedback to retention, trust, and revenue.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush