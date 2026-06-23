Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 19, 2026.

Shareholders approved all matters presented at the Meeting. All resolutions were approved with strong shareholder support. The Company's directors, consisting of V-Bond Lee, Dr. Aiping Yu, Glen Nursey, and Gilles Oscar Ayotte, were re-elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Shareholders also approved the reappointment of Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP as the Company's auditor and approved the continuation of the Company's stock option plan.

Copies of the AGM presentation and the CEO's Annual Shareholder Update are available on the Company's website.

Corporate Update

During the Meeting, management provided shareholders with an update on the Company's recent progress across its advanced materials, battery technology, critical minerals, and intellectual property initiatives.

Highlights discussed during the Meeting included:

Advancement of the Company's lithium metal battery programs through its subsidiary, Solid UltraBattery Inc., including recent testing milestones achieved in collaboration with Charge CCCV LLC ("C4V"), where lithium metal coin cells utilizing Volt Carbon's proprietary electrolyte and C4V's proprietary Bio-Mineralized Lithium Mixed Metals Phosphate ("BMLMP") cathode technology surpassed 850 charge-discharge cycles.

Continued development of advanced graphite products, graphene materials, battery materials, and energy storage technologies.

Expansion of the Company's intellectual property portfolio through the registration of the GRAPHFLAKE and GRAFLAKE trademarks.

Ongoing engagements under non-disclosure agreements with industry partners and strategic collaborators supporting the development of advanced materials, battery technologies, and critical mineral processing solutions.

Patent Portfolio Update

Management also provided shareholders with an update regarding the Company's intellectual property portfolio. Further to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2026, announcing its third patent allowance, the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has officially issued U.S. Patent No. 12,629,722, entitled "Air Classifier," to Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. The patent relates to aspects of the Company's proprietary dry separation technology platform and further expands Volt Carbon's intellectual property portfolio supporting advanced graphite processing, critical mineral beneficiation, and carbon technologies.

The Company believes its growing portfolio of patents, patent applications, trademarks, and proprietary know-how provides an important foundation for future commercialization initiatives, strategic partnerships, and potential licensing opportunities.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company focused on advanced carbon materials, energy storage, and green energy technologies. The Company is developing a vertically integrated platform designed to transform natural graphite resources into high value carbon products, including graphite concentrates, graphene, battery materials, and lithium batteries. Volt Carbon holds mineral interests in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada, and operates facilities supporting both carbon material processing and battery technology development. For the latest information on the Company, its projects, and corporate developments, please visit www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to: (i) the advancement and commercialization of the Company's battery technologies, graphene technologies, advanced materials, and graphite processing technologies; (ii) the continued development and protection of the Company's intellectual property portfolio; (iii) the Company's ability to establish strategic partnerships, research collaborations, and commercial relationships; (iv) the development, scale-up, and commercialization of advanced carbon materials, graphene-related products, engineered graphite materials, and energy storage technologies; and (v) the advancement and commercialization of the Company's proprietary dry separation technology platform and related intellectual property.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Volt Carbon Technologies