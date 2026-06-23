Stemtech Corporation Issues 2025 Year-In-Review Letter Highlighting Corporate Strength, Global Expansion and Accelerating Market Opportunities

LIVE LONGER - LIVE BETTER - LIVE YOUNGER

Newly Secured Inventory Funding and Global Expansion Position the Company for Scalable Growth Amid Accelerating Demand

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Stemtech Corporation (OTCID:STEK), a The Pioneer and global leader in stem cell nutrition and plant-based wellness solutions, today issued a joint letter to shareholders from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Charles S. Arnold and President and Chief Operating Officer John W. Meyer, outlining the Company's strategic progress in 2025 and the initiatives positioning the Company for growth in 2026 and beyond.

To Our Shareholders:

2025 was a year of discipline, realignment and strategic execution for Stemtech Corporation.

We operated in a dynamic global environment marked by evolving supply chains, tariff uncertainty, shifting input costs and rising demand for our high-quality, all-natural, plant-based wellness products. Against this backdrop, we remained focused on strengthening our foundation, supporting our global network of Independent Business Partners (IBPs) and positioning the Company to scale.

Today, Stemtech is emerging with a focused operating structure, an expanding global footprint and a renewed ability to meet growing demand across our markets.

Most importantly, we are experiencing increased alignment between several powerful forces:

Rising global awareness of stem cell physiology and its health benefits

Expanding demand for all-natural, science-based regenerative wellness solutions

A highly engaged, entrepreneurial distributor network

Growing acceptance of stem cell nutrition among medical community experts

An aging population is increasingly focused on personal health and longevity

Global Sales and Marketing Expansion - Stemtech manages operations across three core geographic segments: North America, Latin America, with new focus on Asia including China (Peoples Republic of China), India, Taiwan (ROC) the Philippines and Indonesia. The Company is broadening its reach through Joint Venture (JV) partnerships in these regions. Under these arrangements, JV partners fund the manufacturing, sales and marketing, logistics and fulfillment functions, while Stemtech contributes the product formulations and intellectual property for its stemceutical anti-aging and longevity products. The JVs are expected to consolidate under the Stemtech Corporation reporting structure, extending the Company's global footprint with limited capital outlay.

We believe this convergence creates a compelling, long-term growth opportunity for Stemtech.

Addressing Supply and Unlocking Growth

During 2025, the Company experienced intermittent constraints in product availability tied to global sourcing dynamics, tariff-related cost pressures, and the prioritization of working capital around the unique, internationally sourced raw materials required for production.

These factors temporarily limited our ability to fully meet the demand for many of our key products within our RCM (Release, Circulate, Migrate) nutritional health system.

Underlying consumer demand for Stemtech's products remained strong throughout the period, supported by a global stem cell market projected to reach $43.8 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 21.3% (Research and Markets, May 8, 2026). The Company's 2025 revenue decline was attributable to a single, identifiable and now-resolved cause: a temporary inventory funding shortage that constrained the Company's ability to fulfill distributor orders, leading to deferred sales and some distributor attrition.

In response, management acted decisively to realign the cost structure, reducing total operating expenses by $2.3 million, or 37.7%, in FY 2025. This proactive cost discipline preserved cash and reflected management's view of the revenue decline as a temporary disruption rather than a structural change to the business model. The inventory funding shortage stemmed from external constraints on the Company's working capital facilities during 2025-related to credit facility considerations and the timing of financing arrangements-and did not reflect any deterioration in underlying demand. In short, the 2025 decline was supply-driven, not demand-driven: distributors continued to want Stemtech products, but the Company was temporarily unable to supply them. With dedicated inventory funding now secured, that constraint has been addressed.

John W. Meyer, President and Chief Operating Officer of Stemtech, stated, "The sporadic unavailability of our core stem cell nutrition ingredients created challenges for our Independent Business Partners (IBPs)and customers. Despite this, the strength and commitment of our distributor network remained evident, and demand for our products has continued to grow."

Stemtech moved quickly to strengthen its supply chain and capital position.

Most notably, the Company recently secured dedicated inventory funding, enabling:

Improved production planning

More consistent product availability

Enhanced ability to fulfill distributor and customer demand to their satisfaction.

This initiative represents a critical inflection point, positioning Stemtech to convert growing demand into revenue while supporting the continued expansion of its global network of Independent Business Partners (IBPs).

Recent Strategic and Operational Milestones

1) Financial Performance - For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reduced total operating expenses by $2.3 million, or 37.7%, reflecting disciplined cost management. Stemtech reported a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.03 per share. Full financial results were detailed in the Company's Form 10-K filing.

-Stemtech manages operations across three core geographic segments: North America, Latin America, and the emerging markets of Asia and India. During 2025, the Company significantly expanded agreements for its global reach, including:

Entry into China, a market of approximately 1.4 billion people, with planned local manufacturing

Entry into India, a market of approximately 1.4 billion people, with planned local manufacturing

Expansion in Taiwan through an exclusive distribution licensing agreement

Continued operations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Ecuador

These initiatives broaden Stemtech's access to high-growth international wellness markets and strengthen its long-term global positioning.

2) Appointment of Srilakshmi Vadlapatla as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the Company's financial leadership and reporting capabilities 3) Expanded Life Sciences Advisory Board in addition to Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD - Stemtech strengthened its scientific and leadership capabilities with a key appointment:

Dr. M. Zahooruddin, M.D. (Pakistan), who has recommended Stemtech products to his patients for sixteen years with positive results, joined the Life Sciences Advisory Board

These additions enhance the Company's scientific credibility and support continued product innovation.

New Market Channels and Category Expansion - Stemtech has expanded into new high-growth categories and distribution channels, including:

StemPets (launched June 2025) - A nutritional supplement for dogs and cats, entering the global pet wellness market, estimated at over $300 billion annually

BioSciences (stemtechbiosciences.com) E-commerce Platform - A new direct-to-consumer channel delivering Stemtech's stemceutical products via a streamlined Shopify-based platform

Amazon distribution

These initiatives diversify revenue streams and expand customer access, creating new sales opportunities.

Product Innovation and Commercial Execution - Stemtech continues to advance its position as The Stem Cell Nutrition Company, developing science-based regenerative wellness products designed to support natural healthy stem cell physiology.

The Company's core product portfolio includes:

RCM System

stemrelease3 (stem cell release)

StemFlo Advanced (stem cell circulation)

MigraStem (stem cell migration)

OraStem all-natural toothpaste

Cellect One Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream

StemBolix (Metabolic System support, currently available in Mexico only)

In 2025, Stemtech expanded its product offerings with:

Cellect One Shield HOCL (hypochlorous acid-based skincare)

StemPets

These products are designed to support the release, circulation and migration of adult stem cells-supporting the body's natural regenerative processes.

A Differentiated Model Built for Scale

Stemtech operates a capital-efficient global distribution model powered by a network of independent distributors(IBP's) and digital commerce platforms.

This model enables:

Rapid market entry

Scalable revenue growth

Direct engagement with end consumers

We believe our Independent Business Partners represent a significant competitive advantage-bringing entrepreneurial energy, personal experience, local market knowledge and strong customer relationships to our platform.

Positioned for a Growing Market

The global wellness market continues to expand rapidly, driven by increasing demand for:

Preventative health solutions

Natural and plant-based products

Longevity and performance optimization

Within this landscape, Stemtech occupies a differentiated position focused specifically on stem cell nutrition, a category we believe remains underpenetrated and poised for long-term growth.

Looking Ahead

As we move through 2026, our priorities are clear:

Restore consistent product availability for our customers

Convert demand into sustained revenue growth and profitability

Expand global distribution through Joint Ventures that reduce capital constraints

Advance and update product innovation

Strengthen our financial foundation

We believe the steps taken over the past year, particularly our inventory funding initiative and global expansion efforts, position Stemtech to enter a new phase of execution.

"We are building a scalable platform in stem cell nutrition," said Charles S. Arnold. "The work we have done positions Stemtech to better serve our distributors, meet growing demand and capitalize on the long-term opportunity in global wellness. The most meaningful validation comes from the consumers who use our products and the positive response we continue to receive from them."

On behalf of our dedicated leadership team, we thank our shareholders, partners and valued Independent Business Partners and customers for their continued support.

Sincerely,

Charles S. Arnold

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

John W. Meyer

President and Chief Operating Officer

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation is a publicly traded wellness company specializing in stemceuticals - all-natural, plant-based nutritional solutions designed to support the body's natural regenerative processes. Founded in 2018, following the acquisition of the operations from Stemtech International, Inc., (established in 2005), the company has a long history of innovation in stem cell nutrition and wellness science.

From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. As THE Pioneer in stem cell nutrition-spanning nutritional, oral care, skin care and, more recently, pet health products-Stemtech is well positioned to grow within the global wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (supports the body's natural regenerative signaling pathways), StemFlo Advanced (supports circulation and normal cellular communication and tissue support processes), MigraStem (supporting healthy aging and long-term vitality), and OraStem Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech introduced StemPets in June 2025 - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, valued at over $300 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their four-legged furry family members.

For 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

For Investor Relations Information Contact:

CEO Charles S. Arnold

Email: callcharlesarnold@gmail.com

Phone: +1 336-918-0507

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/stemtech-corporation-issues-2025-year-in-review-letter-highlighting-c-1180927