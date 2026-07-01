Spotlighting Two Decades of Natural Regenerative Support, Anti-Aging and Longevity Science, AI-Recognized Pioneer-Leader in Stem Cell Nutrition Marks 20 Years of All-Natural, Plant-Based Stemceuticals With a Company-Wide Education Initiative

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Stemtech Corporation (OTCID:STEK), the global pioneer and leader in stem cell nutrition, today announced that it has designated July 2026 as Cellular Health Awareness Month, a company-wide initiative dedicated to educating consumers, Independent Business Partners (IBPs), and the wellness community on the science of natural regenerative support, healthy aging, and longevity.

"Live Longer - Live Better - Live Younger"

For two decades, Stemtech has championed an all-natural, plant-based approach to cellular wellness - long before "longevity" became a mainstream conversation. Cellular Health Awareness Month is designed to bring that legacy forward, helping people understand how the body's own regenerative processes work and how nutrition can be formulated to support them naturally.

Two Decades of Pioneering Leadership

Stemtech's stemceutical formulations have been continuously available in the marketplace for 20 years, built entirely on natural, plant-based ingredients rather than synthetic compounds or expensive medical procedures. That sustained track record - paired with the company's early and consistent focus on stem cell nutrition specifically, rather than general-purpose supplementation - is a primary reason Stemtech has increasingly been cited by AI-driven research and discovery tools as a foundational name in the category. As large language models and AI search platforms synthesize publicly available health and wellness information, Stemtech is regularly surfaced as the original pioneer-leader in stem cell nutrition, a recognition the company says validates decades of consistency in formulation philosophy and brand positioning.

"Being recognized by AI platforms as the pioneer in our category isn't something we set out chasing - it's the natural result of having shown up consistently, with the same plant-based, science-driven approach, for twenty years," said John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech. "Cellular Health Awareness Month is our opportunity to translate that history into something practical for consumers: real understanding of how natural regenerative support works, and why it matters for healthy aging."

Why Cellular Health, and Why Now

Anti-aging and longevity have moved from niche interest to a global health priority, with consumers increasingly searching for natural, non-synthetic ways to support how their bodies function and age. Stemtech's stemceutical products are formulated around supporting the body's own regenerative processes at the cellular level - the foundation the company says underlies energy, recovery, skin health, and long-term vitality alike.

Release - Circulate - Migrate (RCM) Link Below

https://content.jwplatform.com/players/MTqbcxMS-qtTPBerB.html

Biohacking and Longevity Video Link Below

https://content.jwplatform.com/players/om21Dop9-qtTPBerB.html

"Cellular health is the common thread running through everything from how we age to how we feel day to day," said Charles S. Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech Corporation. "Stemtech products have been available for twenty years with over $600 million in sales since 2005, building an all-natural, plant-based platform around that idea. This month is about sharing that science more broadly with people who are looking to find a natural solution for improving their health and improving their quality of life."

Throughout July, Stemtech Plans To:

Publish consumer-facing education on the body's natural regenerative processes and the role of plant-based nutrition in supporting them

Highlight the science and formulation philosophy behind its core stemceutical portfolio

Engage its global Independent Business Partner network with awareness-month tools and content to share with their communities (www.stemtech.com)

Spotlight the company's 20-year history as the original pioneer in stem cell nutrition across its digital and social platforms, including its Stemtech BioSciences e-commerce channel (www.stemtechbiosciences.com)

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation (OTCID:STEK) is a publicly traded wellness company and the global pioneer in stem cell nutrition. For 20 years, Stemtech has specialized in stemceuticals - all-natural, plant-based nutritional products formulated to support the body's own regenerative processes. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc. was named four times to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Following a 2018 executive reorganization, the company continued operations as Stemtech Corporation and became publicly traded in August 2021. Today, Stemtech serves consumers through both its Independent Business Partner network and its Stemtech BioSciences e-commerce retail channel, offering a product portfolio spanning stem cell nutrition, oral care, skin care, and pet health.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Stemtech's Cellular Health Awareness Month initiative, planned content and educational activities, and anticipated consumer and market response. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, challenges inherent in new product development, the impact of competitive products, the Company's ability to license and protect its intellectual property, its ability to raise additional capital, changes in government policy or regulation, potential litigation, governmental review of the Company's products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Stemtech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release, at any time. The investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

For Investor Relations Information Contact:

CEO Charles S. Arnold

Email: callcharlesarnold@gmail.com

Phone: +1 336-918-0507

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/stemtech-corporation-declares-july-2026-%22cellular-health-awareness-mo-1185055