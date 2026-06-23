Silexion Therapeutics Corp: Silexion Therapeutics Receives Approval from Germany's BfArM to Initiate Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial of SIL204 in Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

CTA Approval from Germany's Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), accompanied by a positive opinion from the Ethics Committee of the North Rhine Medical Association, clears Silexion to initiate the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of SIL204 in Germany

With approvals now secured in Israel and Germany - the two major regulatory jurisdictions in which Silexion sought clearance - the Company is positioned to initiate the Phase 2/3 trial of SIL204 in locally advanced pancreatic cancer across both countries

First patient dosing expected in the coming weeks at one of the activated Israeli or German sites, subject to completion of standard site activation procedures, including contracting and budget finalization at participating medical centers

Grand Cayman, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: SLXN) ("Silexion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced that it has received formal approval from Germany's Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM, Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte) to initiate its planned Phase 2/3 clinical trial of SIL204, the Company's lead small interfering RNA (siRNA) product candidate, in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). The trial has been approved without conditions, with both Part I and Part II of the assessment determined to be justifiable, following the positive opinion of the Ethics Committee of the North Rhine Medical Association regarding the conduct of the trial in Germany.

The decision was issued under Articles 5 and 8 of EU Regulation No. 536/2014 in conjunction with the German Medicines Act (AMG), with Germany serving as the Reporting Member State (rMS) leading the scientific assessment of the trial under the EU Clinical Trials Regulation. The approval follows the Company's April 2026 submission of its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) through the EU Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS), which was informed by the positive written Scientific Advice from BfArM received in December 2025, the previously announced completion of two-species toxicology studies confirming no systemic organ toxicity, and the Company's broader preclinical package. The decision also builds on the March 24, 2026 approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health, which authorized initiation of the same Phase 2/3 trial in Israel. With the assessment in Germany complete, Silexion is now positioned to potentially expand its Phase 2/3 program across additional EU member states under the harmonized CTIS framework.

"With this BfArM approval, Silexion has now secured clinical trial authorizations in the two leading regulatory jurisdictions where we sought to initiate the Phase 2/3 trial of SIL204," said Ilan Hadar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silexion Therapeutics. "Germany is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous regulatory environments globally, and an unconditional approval as Reporting Member State under the EU Clinical Trials Regulation is, for us, a strong external validation of the SIL204 preclinical and safety package and a meaningful endorsement of the trial design we developed in close engagement with the agency. With Israeli and German authorizations now in hand, our focus shifts entirely to clinical execution, and we expect to dose our first patient in the coming weeks at one of the activated sites in Israel or Germany."

With both regulatory authorizations now obtained, Silexion is finalizing site activation procedures at participating medical centers in Israel and Germany, including the contracting and budget arrangements customary for multi-site international trials of this scale. The Company expects first-patient dosing to occur in the coming weeks, with the initial dosing site to be determined by the timing of site activation across the participating centers. Site activation in Israel is led by Sheba Medical Center and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, both of which previously received local ethics approvals for the trial, with leading German oncology centers being brought into the program under the EU CTIS framework.

The Phase 2/3 trial is designed to evaluate SIL204 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy in patients with LAPC, using Silexion's innovative dual-route administration strategy - combining intratumoral delivery to target primary tumors with systemic administration to address metastatic disease. The study is structured as an initial safety run-in cohort of approximately 18 patients, followed by expansion into a randomized cohort of approximately 166 patients. Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most lethal malignancies, with a five-year survival rate below 13%, and more than 80% of pancreatic cancer mortality driven by metastatic disease. KRAS mutations are present in approximately 90% of pancreatic cancers, 45% of colorectal cancers, and 30-35% of lung adenocarcinomas, representing one of the largest and most persistent unmet needs in oncology.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for unsatisfactorily treated solid tumor cancers that have the mutated KRAS oncogene, generally considered to be the most common oncogenic gene driver in human cancers. The Company conducted a Phase 2a clinical trial in its first-generation product candidate, which showed a positive trend in comparison to the control of chemotherapy alone, and is now advancing its lead, second-generation, product candidate, SIL204, a small interfering RNA (siRNA), into Phase 2/3 clinical evaluation in Israel and the European Union. Silexion is committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements in the field of oncology and further developing its lead product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit: https://silexion.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including statements regarding the initiation, timing, design, and conduct of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of SIL204 in locally advanced pancreatic cancer.. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by terminology such as "may", "should", "could", "might", "plan", "possible", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "prospective", "potential", or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) Silexion's ability to successfully initiate and conduct clinical trials, including the Phase 2/3 trial of SIL204 in locally advanced pancreatic cancer, and to activate clinical trial sites on the anticipated timeline; (ii) Silexion's strategy, future operations, financial position, projected costs, prospects, and plans; (iii) the impact of the regulatory environment and compliance complexities, including site-level approvals, conditions and clearances (including outstanding regulatory forms and any initial participant caps) required prior to study commencement at each clinical site in Israel and Germany, and the timing and outcome of additional regulatory submissions and reviews in further EU member states, the United States, and other jurisdictions; (iv) expectations regarding future partnerships or other relationships with third parties; (v) Silexion's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including its ability to obtain additional capital; (vi) Silexion's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2026, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2026. Silexion cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date they are made. Silexion undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact

Silexion Therapeutics Corp

Ms. Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, CFO

mirit@silexion.com

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