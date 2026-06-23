Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Expands Store Genie to PLDT Home, Bringing Agentic AI to Broadband Customer Service Operations

Store Genie is already delivering strong results at Smart Communications, helping modernize retail and frontline operations. Built on Amdocs aOS with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, the solution now helps reduce customer resolution time by up to 98% at PLDT Home

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the successful deployment of Store Genie, its agentic AI-powered customer service solution, for PLDT Home, the wireline and broadband division of PLDT Inc., a leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Philippines. The deployment transforms customer engagement and service operations across PLDT Home's nationwide sales and service centers and builds on the successful rollout of Store Genie at Smart Communications, the wireless subsidiary of PLDT, announced earlier this year, where the solution is already helping modernize retail and frontline operations through agentic AI-powered automation and intelligence.

Powered by Amdocs' aOS, an agentic operating system purpose-built for telecommunications, and built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) using Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Gateway for multi-agent orchestration, Store Genie now operates across both Smart and PLDT Home, serving over 750 frontline agents across 149 locations. The solution orchestrates multiple purpose-built AI agents specializing in billing, provisioning, network, and payment workflows that collaborate in real time to diagnose and resolve customer issues without manual escalation. Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Gateway connects these agents directly to PLDT's existing BSS/OSS systems through a unified endpoint, requiring no transformation of underlying APIs.

The deployment at PLDT Home introduces new broadband-specific use cases, including order inquiry and triage, OTT subscription activation, service request cancellation, and end-to-end order visibility. Processes that previously took hours can now be completed in minutes, with order inquiries reduced from 10 hours to two minutes, OTT subscription activations from 12 hours to two minutes, and service request cancellations from five hours to two minutes. Leveraging multi-model AI architecture, the solution has achieved a 95% reduction in token costs while continuously improving resolution accuracy through self-learning capabilities.

Since its deployment at Smart in March this year, Store Genie has helped avoid more than 61,000 hours of customer wait time, resolved over 44,000 customer inquiries through AI agents, increased frontline productivity by 25%, and reduced escalation tickets by 50% across Smart and PLDT Home operations. Frontline teams now work through a single natural-language interface that replaces four applications and ten separate screens previously required to serve a customer.

"At PLDT Home, we are focused on delivering simpler, faster, and more seamless experiences for our customers while empowering our frontline teams with the tools they need to serve them effectively," said John Palanca, Senior Vice President, PLDT Head of Home Consumer Business. "By leveraging Store Genie, we are embedding agentic AI directly into our customer-facing operations, enabling real-time resolution of customer requests, improving operational efficiency, and creating a more connected experience for customers across our nationwide service network."

"The next generation of AI is about orchestrating specialized agents that can reason, act, and collaborate across enterprise workflows," said Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technolgist, Telco at AWS. "Store Genie demonstrates how organizations can leverage Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to deploy and scale agentic AI in production environments, delivering measurable business outcomes while reducing operational complexity."

"There's no doubt that the growing adoption of agentic transformation is improving outcomes across key telecom domains; from care to commerce, IT operations to network management," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Yet, as AI agents tackle increasingly complex telecom processes, the value grows disproportionately when deployed across channels, teams, and lines of business. The expansion of Store Genie to PLDT Home, delivered in under eight weeks, demonstrates how communications service providers can rapidly scale AI with Amdocs aOS - from a single customer touchpoint to broader enterprise operations. What began in retail now serves as a foundation for intelligent customer engagement across the business, powered by a common, scalable architecture."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-expands-store-genie-to-pldt-home-bringing-agentic-ai-to-br-1180929