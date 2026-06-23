Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) ("Element One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed two non-brokered private placements for total gross proceeds of $544,950 (the "Offerings").

The Company has allocated and issued a first tranche of 2,633,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Each unit consists of one ("share") of the Company, and one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Unit Warrant"), with each Unit Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing date. The Units have been purchased by Directors and Officers of the Company.

The Company has allocated and issued 3.0 million transferable share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing date.

All securities issued under these private placements will be subject to a hold period of four (4) month plus a day. There were no finders' fees involved with the Offerings.

The gross proceeds from both private placements will be used for ongoing research, marketing and general and administrative expenses.

Two Insiders of the Company (the "Insiders") subscribed in the Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $394,950. The issuance of Units to the Insiders are considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the Insiders participation in the Private Placement did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction.

Marketing Agreement

The Company announces that it has engaged with PRAI Inc. ("PRAI") to perform marketing services for a term commencing June 19, 2026, until the earlier of six months or until budget exhaustion. PRAI is a limited liability company existing under the laws of Florida with an office at 429 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139 (Contact: Valentin Saitarli email: val@PRAI.co; phone: 415-722-0162). PRAI will provide marketing services on Element One's behalf, including content marketing, native advertisements, SMS and email marketing, display advertisements, landing pages, influencer networking, push notifications, OmniChannel programmatic advertising, marketing awareness, and pay-for-click advertising in order to assist the Company in raising public awareness of the Company and enhance its online presence in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). PRAI may use third-party service providers for the purpose of some of these marketing activities. Compensation is C$500,000 and the agreement is subject to CSE acceptance for filing. To the Company's knowledge, PRAI is at arm's length to Element One and does not own any securities of the Company.

Options and RSU Grants

The Company also wishes to announce that it pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive plan it has issued 1,855,000 stock options (the "Options") to officers and directors of the Company. The stock options entitle the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for forty-eight (48) months from the date of issuance. The Company has also issued 1,218,767 restricted share units ("RSU") to certain officers and directors of the company. Both the Options and the RSUs vest immediately and any shares issued by conversion of the Options or the RSU's will have a hold period of four (4) month plus a day.

Disclosure Regarding Previous Financings

On May 6, 2026, the Company announced that 2,585,000 Units at $0.15 were issued pursuant to the closing of the second tranche of the Company's non-LIFE offering. The correct number of Units issued was 2,883,000 Units.

Further, the Company closed a third and final tranche of the Private Placement, issuing 100,000 Units closed on May 21, 2026 for gross proceeds of $30,000 at a price of $0.20 per Unit. The Units are subject to a 4 month and one day hold period from the date of issue. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for exploration activities and general working capital purposes.

About Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) is focused on developing breakthrough hydrogen-generation technologies as well as the exploration, development and commercialization of geologic hydrogen and critical mineral resources. The company's projects include the Foggy Mountain critical minerals project as well as projects in Alaska and British Columbia that are prospective for hydrogen production through stimulation in the subsurface as well as critical and battery metals.

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For further information visit our website at www.e1-h2.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect exploration and development plans, as anticipated or at all. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Offerings, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to the Offerings, and related matters. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302530

Source: Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals