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WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905 | Ticker-Symbol: MRK
Xetra
23.06.26 | 17:13
134,95 Euro
+1,47 % +1,95
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134,95135,0017:28
134,90134,9517:28
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 17:02 Uhr
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MilliporeSigma: Bio-Based Solvents Take Center Stage at CHEMUK

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, took center stage at CHEMUK 2026 with the launch of its first bio-based solvent portfolio for HPLC and LCMS, underscoring how sustainability is reshaping both science and business. These solvents-including ethanol, methanol and acetonitrile-are designed to reduce reliance on fossil-based materials and lower environmental footprints, all without compromising performance or requiring method changes. As drop-in replacements, they enable customers to adopt more sustainable practices seamlessly, helping remove barriers like changing scientists' workflows, which have traditionally slowed adoption.

Jeffrey Whitford, Vice President of Sustainability & Social Business Innovation at MilliporeSigma, delivered a keynote at CHEMUK 2026, one of the leading UK events for the chemical, process engineering and formulated product industries. His keynote, "Redefining Solvent Innovation for Tomorrow's Chemistry - Driving Circularity Through Bio-Based Solutions," explored how sustainability is reshaping both science and business.

Other key takeaways from the session include:

Driving circularity through bio-based innovation. By leveraging renewable feedstocks, these next-generation solvents support a reduced carbon footprint and more circular resource use. On average, they offer a 25.9% lower CO2e footprint compared to their fossil-based alternatives. This approach demonstrates how embedding sustainability into product design can deliver measurable environmental benefits while maintaining scientific rigor.

Linking sustainability to business transformation. Jeffrey outlined the broader business case for greener chemistry, noting that sustainability-driven product innovation strengthens competitiveness, delivers on customer expectations, and accelerates organizational change.

Enabling integration into existing workflows. A key advantage of these bio-based solvents is their compatibility with established laboratory processes. By eliminating the need for method redevelopment, organizations can more quickly integrate greener chemistry into their operations without sacrificing efficiency or reliability.

Throughout the keynote, Jeffrey reinforced that sustainability in chemistry extends beyond reducing environmental impact-it requires reimagining how products are designed, produced and used to create greater value across the entire ecosystem.

To explore how MilliporeSigma is advancing sustainability across the life science industry, visit the company's Sustainability and Social Business Innovation webpage.

Find more stories and multimedia from MilliporeSigma at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bio-based-solvents-take-center-stage-at-chemuk-1180996

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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