Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: DICOT BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029051XXX Order Book: 512992 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of Dicot Pharma AB, the last trading day in Dicot Pharma AB's paid subscription units will be changed from 2026-06-24 to 2026-06-25.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB