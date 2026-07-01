Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon-Magnetverbot in 185 Tagen: Eine einzige Manganknolle rettet die Lieferkette
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQTV | ISIN: SE0011178458 | Ticker-Symbol: KN0
Stuttgart
01.07.26 | 18:34
0,013 Euro
+10,83 % +0,001
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DICOT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DICOT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0130,02519:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 16:30 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma recruits Cecilia Driving as new Chief Financial Officer

Uppsala, Sweden, July 1, 2026. Dicot Pharma AB announces that Cecilia Driving has been appointed as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will take up the position on September 1, succeeding Björn Petersson, who has been engaged on a consultancy basis. Cecilia Driving has extensive CFO experience, with particularly deep expertise in capital markets, investor relations, and business development gained from leading positions at companies in the clinical and commercial development phases.

Cecilia Driving most recently served as CFO at the defense and technology company W5 Solutions, where she, among other things, led the financing for an acquisition. Prior to that, she was CFO at Mabtech Holding, where she led a dual-track process that resulted in a sale to EQT. Cecilia has also held positions as Executive Vice President, CFO, and Head of HR and IR at Biovica International; CFO and Managing Director at RISE (Research Institutes of Sweden); and CFO and legal counsel roles at, among others, MedCap and Diamyd Medical. She has served on the boards of, among others, Ovzon and Embracer Group.

"We are very pleased to welcome Cecilia Driving to Dicot Pharma. Her solid experience in capital markets, investor relations and business development at life science companies makes her a perfect match for us at this stage of our development. At the same time, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Björn Petersson, whose contributions have been highly valuable to the company during his more than four-year tenure as CFO," says Elin Trampe, CEO of Dicot Pharma.

For further information, please contact:
Elin Trampe, CEO
Phone: +46 72 502 10 10
E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB
Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 16,750 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.