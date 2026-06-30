At the request of Dicot Pharma AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from 01 July 2026.
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 46(0)8-528 00 399.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
|Security name:
|DICOT PHARMA AB TO7
|Short name:
|DICOT TO7
|ISIN code:
|SE0029051XXX
|Orderbook ID:
|522803
|Terms:
|One (1) Warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a Strike Price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the measurement period commencing on 20 April 2027 and ending on 4 May 2027, however, not lower than SEK 0,17 or above SEK 0,25.
|Subscription period:
|2027-05-10 - 2027-05-24
|Last trading day:
|2027-05-20
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 46(0)8-528 00 399.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
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