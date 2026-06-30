Terms:

One (1) Warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a Strike Price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the measurement period commencing on 20 April 2027 and ending on 4 May 2027, however, not lower than SEK 0,17 or above SEK 0,25.