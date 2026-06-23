New AI capabilities help organisations enhance operational decision-making

Epicor has expanded its AI-driven ERP strategy in the UK and select European markets with the general availability of Epicor Prism, a portfolio of vertical AI agents designed specifically for the supply chain industries.

Embedded directly in Epicor Kinetic, Epicor Prism gives customers conversational access to live ERP data and related documents without needing specialised analytics skills or separate AI tools.

The launch reflects a broader shift in ERP from systems of record to systems of outcomes that help users interpret data, make decisions and take action in real time a transformation Epicor calls Cognitive ERP.

Responding to pressure on productivity and skills

European manufacturers are under growing pressure to raise productivity, strengthen supply chain resilience and remain globally competitive despite workforce constraints and ongoing digital skills shortages. While many organisations continue to invest heavily in ERP, turning operational data into timely insight at the point of decision remains a challenge.

"Businesses do not just need better data, they need help interpreting it and acting on it in the flow of work," said Andy Coussins, Executive Vice President, International, Epicor. "Epicor Prism helps close that gap by bringing intelligence directly into everyday workflows and actively guiding people through complex decisions, even if they're not ERP experts."

Epicor Prism expands Cognitive ERP

A growing portfolio of AI agents and capabilities, Epicor Prism helps users access knowledge, analyse information, automate routine work and take action within ERP workflows. Together, these capabilities are designed to improve productivity, reduce manual effort, increase visibility and help organisations achieve better outcomes using natural-language queries.

Epicor Prism is designed to work securely with customers' own ERP data while respecting existing governance and role-based security. Actions remain subject to human oversight, helping organisations benefit from AI while maintaining accountability and control.

For example, the Epicor Prism Reasoning Agent analyses live ERP data alongside documents, spreadsheets, PDFs and other files to provide contextual insights that help users make decisions with confidence. A user can ask why a production line is behind schedule or what is driving a spike in overdue orders and receive a contextual explanation grounded in ERP data, rather than a static report.

For organisations that regularly customise their ERP screens, Epicor Prism Developer for App Studio cuts the time required to build and test those customisations by an average of 60%, helping technical teams deliver changes faster without compromising quality.

Unlike generic AI assistants, Epicor Prism leverages context from Epicor's vertical specific data ontology, built on more than five decades of experience in manufacturing, distribution, building supply, retail and automotive. Epicor Prism combines trusted business data, industry expertise and AI capabilities designed for real operational workflows.

With 18+ pre-built AI agents, users can address high-value, decision-critical workflows including:

Translating complex ERP data into clear insights, e.g., analysing Material Requirements Planning (MRP) output logs to better understand why recommendations were made

Surfacing risks and opportunities across supply, demand and fulfilment, e.g., shipment volume and carrier performance patterns

Reducing manual effort in sourcing, reporting and internal analysis, e.g., extracting and validating complex documents across accounts payable and compliance workflows

Helping new or less experienced staff operate effectively inside ERP systems through embedded knowledge capabilities

"Our vision for Cognitive ERP is software that doesn't just store information, but actively helps people think, decide and act," said Arturo Buzzalino, Chief Innovation Officer at Epicor. "With Epicor Prism, AI is built into everyday workflows, supporting frontline users with real-time insight while remaining grounded in the realities of their industry and data."

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit www.epicor.com.

Notes to Editors

Epicor Prism is currently available in the UK and EMEAI Phase 1 markets, including Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

About Epicor

Epicor is a global leader in industry specific ERP software, serving the make, move, and sell industries for more than 50 years. Built on deep supply chain expertise, Epicor is redefining ERP for the AI era with its Cognitive ERP vision embedding intelligent agents, automation, and human guided decision support directly into enterprise workflows. Epicor helps organizations move from insight to action with confidence, clarity, and speed. Visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. Results are not guaranteed, and each user's experience will vary.

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Contacts:

Press contacts:

Charlotte Stretton

Epicor International Public Relations Lead

charlotte.stretton@epicor.com

+44 7896 715626