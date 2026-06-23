PartnerCap Securities Publishes Research Update on AI Financial Corporation's Strategic Repositioning

Report outlines AiFi's evolving platform strategy across digital asset payments, tokenization, data infrastructure and AI-native commerce

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / AI Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AIFC)(FRA:5AR1) ("AiFi" or the "Company"), a leading fintech provider of global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, today announced the availability of a research update on the Company published by PartnerCap Securities, LLC ("PartnerCap") under an issuer-sponsored research engagement.

The report is available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.aifi.co.

The report examines AiFi's strategic repositioning from its established digital asset payments, trading and settlement operations toward a broader platform spanning AI-native compute and data infrastructure, tokenization, secure data ownership and automated commerce. PartnerCap's analysis considers the roles of Block Street and Decentralized Technologies within that strategy, as well as the potential contributions of the Company's work with Nano Labs and SuperQ Quantum Computing.

PartnerCap maintains a Fundamental Buy rating and a $6.50 per-share price target on AiFi. The report applies a sum-of-the-parts perspective that considers the Company's operating fintech platform, digital asset holdings and non-core biotechnology assets, while also assessing the potential value creation associated with AiFi's broader strategic initiatives.

As part of its analysis, PartnerCap notes the Company's previously reported approximately $380 million of WLFI holdings, including more than $180 million described as currently available for collateral, staking or lending. The report also identifies the potential monetization of the Company's biotechnology assets and the development of recurring revenue across data infrastructure, tokenization and AI-native payments as possible sources of additional value.

Tony Isaac, President and Chief Executive Officer of AiFi, commented: "PartnerCap's valuation conclusion is directionally consistent with our previously stated view that AiFi's current market value does not fully reflect its underlying asset base and operating platform. The report provides investors with a structured framework for evaluating our core fintech operations, WLFI holdings and non-core biotechnology assets, while also considering the broader opportunity we see across tokenization, data infrastructure and AI-native commerce."

The report identifies product development, strategic partnerships, platform integration and greater financial clarity as important indicators for investors assessing execution. It also addresses integration, liquidity, governance and regulatory considerations associated with the Company's evolving strategy.

PartnerCap received compensation from the Company in connection with the issuer-sponsored research engagement. The views, estimates, ratings, price targets and conclusions expressed in the report are solely those of PartnerCap. Readers should review the report and its accompanying disclosures in their entirety.

About PartnerCap Securities

PartnerCap Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Partner Capital Group, is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. The firm provides issuer-sponsored research and other capital markets services, with a focus on small public companies and institutional investor awareness. For more information, please visit www.partnercap.com.

About AI Financial Corporation

AI Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AIFC) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company providing global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, including solutions that support crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Built on infrastructure that has processed more than $8 billion in cumulative transaction volume since inception, AiFi serves institutional and enterprise clients across the evolving digital financial ecosystem. The Company is focused on expanding its platform capabilities to support emerging forms of financial activity, including tokenization, software-driven financial systems, and AI-enabled applications and autonomous transaction infrastructure.

For more information, please visit www.aifi.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance and may include the Company's assessment of the relationship between the market price of its common stock and its estimated net asset value; the estimated value of the Company's WLFI token holdings; the Company's strategic direction, capital allocation priorities, and potential future initiatives.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in the market price and trading volume of the Company's common stock; volatility in the market price of WLFI tokens and other digital assets; limitations on the transferability, pledgeability, staking, lending, or other use of the Company's WLFI token holdings; the availability and terms of any financing or other liquidity arrangements involving WLFI tokens; risks related to digital asset custody, collateralization, staking, lending, counterparty arrangements and protocol operations; the availability of capital to support future development; the Company's ability to develop, acquire, or integrate new technologies; the Company's ability to execute on its strategy under its new corporate identity and ticker symbol; changes in market conditions; regulatory developments affecting the Company's business; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contacts:

AiFi Investor Relations: AIFC@gateway-grp.com

AiFi Media Relations: AIFinancial@wachsman.com

SOURCE: AI Financial Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/partnercap-securities-publishes-research-update-on-ai-financial-corpo-1181016