THX PHARMA: THX Pharma Announces the Appointment of Sophie Jacq Lapointe to its Board of Directors

A recognized leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry joins the Board of Directors to support THX Pharma's next phase of growth and development.

Lyon, France - June 23, 2026 - 6:00 p.m. CEST - THX Pharma (Theranexus), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Sophie Jacq Lapointe to its Board of Directors.

Sophie Jacq Lapointe brings more than twenty years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. She has held executive and strategic leadership positions at Roche, Sanofi, Sanofi Genzyme and Ipsen. She contributed to more than twenty successful product launches across France, Europe and emerging markets, including Dupixent at Sanofi Genzyme, one of the group's most successful launches in Europe.

Her appointment is fully aligned with THX Pharma's new strategy, which aims to accelerate the registration, market access and international commercialization of its drug candidates for rare diseases. Her expertise in corporate strategy, portfolio development, market access and governance will be a major asset in supporting the company's next phases of growth.

Mathieu Charvériat, Chief Executive Officer of THX Pharma, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Sophie to our Board of Directors. Her expertise in strategy, market access and commercialization is particularly aligned with THX Pharma's new trajectory, which is now focused on the registration and international availability of its medicines for patients. Her executive leadership experience and deep understanding of healthcare innovation challenges will strengthen our ability to advance our ambitions in the service of patients. I would also like to sincerely thank Rodolphe Besserve for his commitment and contribution to the work of the Board during his tenure."

Sophie Jacq Lapointe added:

"I am delighted to join THX Pharma's Board of Directors at such a pivotal moment in the company's evolution. The transformation undertaken by the company, which is entering a new stage by moving closer to making its treatments available to patients, is particularly remarkable. I look forward to contributing to this momentum and supporting the next stages of its development."

A graduate of ESSEC Business School, Sophie Jacq Lapointe further completed her education with a specialization in immuno-oncology from Harvard Medical School and a corporate governance certification from the French Institute of Directors (Institut Français des Administrateurs).





About THX Pharma (Theranexus)

THX Pharma (Theranexus) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for rare neurological diseases. The company is developing in particular TX01, a new formulation intended for the treatment of Gaucher disease and Niemann-Pick disease type C, as well as Batten-1, a drug candidate targeting the juvenile form of Batten disease. TX01 is the subject of several licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical partners, including Exeltis and Biocodex, for its development and commercialization in different regions of the world. Batten-1 is covered by a global licensing agreement with Biocodex for its development and commercial exploitation. THX Pharma also has an innovative antisense oligonucleotide platform, co-developed with leading research laboratories, dedicated to the development of new therapeutic approaches for rare neurological diseases. THX Pharma is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0013286259 - ALTHX).

For more information: www.thxpharma.com

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Contacts:



THX PHARMA

Christine PLACET

Chief Financial Officer

contact@thxpharma.com

FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Media Relations

+33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to THX Pharma (Theranexus) and its activities, including its prospects and product development. THX Pharma believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the universal registration document filed by the company with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2026, under number D.26-0321, a copy of which is available on the company's website (www.thxpharma.com), and on changes in the economic situation.

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