THX PHARMA: Allinvest Securities Initiates Analyst Coverage on THX Pharma with Buy Recommendation

Lyon, France - June 16, 2026 - 8:00 AM CEST - THX Pharma (Theranexus), an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announces the initiation of analyst coverage by Allinvest Securities. In a research report titled "THX Pharma: Transformed profile, reconfigured risk/reward", Allinvest Securities has issued a buy recommendation on THX Pharma with a target price of 10,4 €, implying 226% upside potential from the closing price of 3,205 € on June 15, 2026.

This analyst coverage recognizes THX Pharma's successful transformation from a diversified neurology biotech into a focused rare-disease platform, as well as the significant de-risking achieved through strategic partnerships with Exeltis and Biocodex for TX01 and Batten-1.

The synopsis of the research note is presented below:

Transformed Profile, Reconfigured Risk/Reward

"THX PHARMA (formerly Theranexus) has successfully executed a strategic transformation over the past four years, moving away from its previous profile as a diversified neurology biotech company to focus on a more streamlined portfolio centered on Batten-1 and TX01 in rare diseases. This repositioning has been accompanied by a major qualitative shift: partnerships signed with Exeltis and, most notably, Biocodex provide external validation, financial visibility, and industrial credibility. As a result, the market may continue to undervalue THX if it still views the company as a fragile biotech, whereas it is increasingly evolving toward the profile of a pre-commercial orphan small biopharma company, with a near-term monetization asset, a high-potential market asset, and a significantly strengthened balance sheet. In our view, it is precisely this gap between historical market perception and the company's current strategic reality that underpins the investment case. Given this asymmetry, which offers meaningful rerating potential over the medium term, Allinvest Securities initiates coverage of THX PHARMA with a buy recommendation and a target price of €10.4 per share."

The full research note can be requested directly from THX Pharma's management.

With this coverage addition, THX Pharma is now followed by two equity research analysts: Portzamparc (BNP Paribas group) and Allinvest Securities.

This coverage is part of THX Pharma's ongoing efforts to strengthen its stock-market visibility with investors and to further demonstrate the Company's commitment to transparency toward all of its stakeholders.

About THX Pharma (Theranexus)

THX Pharma (Theranexus) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for rare neurological diseases. The company is developing in particular TX01, a new formulation intended for the treatment of Gaucher disease and Niemann-Pick disease type C, as well as Batten-1, a drug candidate targeting the juvenile form of Batten disease. TX01 is the subject of several licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical partners, including Exeltis and Biocodex, for its development and commercialization in different regions of the world. Batten-1 is covered by a global licensing agreement with Biocodex for its development and commercial exploitation. THX Pharma also has an innovative antisense oligonucleotide platform, co-developed with leading research laboratories, dedicated to the development of new therapeutic approaches for rare neurological diseases. THX Pharma is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0013286259 - ALTHX). https://www.theranexus.com

For more information: http://www.thxpharma.com - Follow us on LinkedIn



Contacts:



THX PHARMA

Christine Placet

Chief Financial Officer

contact@thxpharma.com

FP2COM

Florence Portejoie

Medias relations

+33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to THX Pharma (Theranexus) and its activities, including its prospects and product development. THX Pharma believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the universal registration document filed by the company with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2026, under number D.26-0321, a copy of which is available on the company's website (www.thxpharma.com), and on changes in the economic situation.

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