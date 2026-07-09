THX PHARMA: THX Pharma Reports Cash Position as of June 30, 2026

Lyon, France - July 9, 2026 - 6:00 p.m. CET - THX Pharma (Theranexus), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announced its cash position as of June 30, 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, available cash amounted to €17.5 million, compared with pro forma cash of €19.9 million as of March 31, 2026 (i.e., €22.3 million adjusted for the €2.4 million VAT payment made in April 2026). This change reflects the operational execution of the Company's roadmap, which is actively preparing the launch of the Phase 3 study in Batten disease, within the framework of a secure multi-year financial outlook, with Biocodex fully funding all clinical development costs for the Batten-1 program.

Mathieu Charvériat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of THX Pharma, commented: "The first half of 2026 was marked by major milestones that reinforce our path toward commercialization. In June, the positive opinion issued by the EMA's Paediatric Committee (PDCO) on the Paediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for TX01 paved the way for a marketing authorization application under the PUMA procedure and secures up to ten years of commercial protection in Europe for TX01 in Niemann-Pick disease type C. At the same time, we are proud of the joint commitment demonstrated by THX Pharma, Biocodex and the Beyond Batten Disease Foundation to the CLN3 community, reflecting the strong mobilization of all our partners around the Batten-1 program as we approach the launch of its international pivotal Phase 3 study. Finally, the initiation of research coverage of our stock by Allinvest Securities, with a Buy recommendation and a target price of €10.4 per share, highlights the growing recognition by the financial community of the value of our portfolio. Our cash position provides us with the visibility required to execute our roadmap and continue creating value for both our shareholders and patients."

Next financial publication:

Half-year results as of June 30, 2026: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

About THX Pharma (Theranexus)

THX Pharma (Theranexus) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for rare neurological diseases. The company is developing in particular TX01, a new formulation intended for the treatment of Gaucher disease and Niemann-Pick disease type C, as well as Batten-1, a drug candidate targeting the juvenile form of Batten disease. TX01 is the subject of several licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical partners, including Exeltis and Biocodex, for its development and commercialization in different regions of the world. Batten-1 is covered by a global licensing agreement with Biocodex for its development and commercial exploitation. THX Pharma also has an innovative antisense oligonucleotide platform, co-developed with leading research laboratories, dedicated to the development of new therapeutic approaches for rare neurological diseases. THX Pharma is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0013286259 - ALTHX).

For more information: www.thxpharma.com

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Contacts:



THX PHARMA

Christine PLACET

Chief Financial Officer

contact@thxpharma.com

FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Media Relations

+33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to THX Pharma (Theranexus) and its activities, including its prospects and product development. THX Pharma believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the universal registration document filed by the company with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2026, under number D.26-0321, a copy of which is available on the company's website (www.thxpharma.com), and on changes in the economic situation.

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