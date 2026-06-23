Ateios Secures First-of-Its-Kind Intertek PFAS-Free Certification Across Its Full Battery Electrode Portfolio

Certification covers LCO, NMC, LFP, and graphite composites, providing battery manufacturers a commercially available path away from fluorinated binders without compromising performance

NEWBERRY, Ind., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ateios Systems, a U.S.-based advanced battery electrode manufacturer, today announced that its full RaiCore composite portfolio has been certified PFAS-Free by Intertek Sustainability. Spanning LCO, NMC, and LFP cathodes plus graphite anodes, the certification definitively establishes a first for the battery industry.

Issued under Intertek certificate PF-10025-2026a and valid through April 29, 2027, the certification requires Total Organic Fluorine to remain below 20 mg/kg, as measured under ASTM D7359-23. The certified products are listed in the public Intertek Sustainability Certification Directory, giving customers a verifiable reference. The samples for testing and certification were supported by NSF Energy Storage Engine funding.

"PFAS-free claims are increasingly important to consumers, specifiers, and procurement groups, but meaningful verification requires more than testing alone. Independent evaluation, certification, and ongoing oversight help confirm that claims rest on a consistent, defensible process."

- Faye Ricker, PhD, Sustainability Certification Manager, Intertek

Why This Matters

For decades, lithium-ion manufacturers have relied on fluorinated binders such as PVDF and PTFE for their chemical stability-but that same stability has become a liability. PFAS, widely known as "forever chemicals," persist indefinitely and have been detected in the blood of an estimated 98.8% of the global population. Health authorities have linked exposure to certain cancers, developmental and reproductive effects, hormone disruption, and reduced immune response.

"Battery manufacturers no longer must choose between performance and compliance. Our pilots with leading OEMs confirm RaiCore electrodes exceed PVDF-based materials across every key metric. This certification provides procurement and sustainability teams with the independent verification"

- Rajan Kumar, CEO of Ateios Systems

A Bottom-Line Issue: Cost and Revenue

As PFAS regulations tighten globally, fluorinated materials are expected to increase costs across regulatory testing, restricted-substance reporting, emissions controls, supplier audits, and liability management. These risks are amplified in batteries, where product lifecycles are long, and requalification is expensive.

Increasingly, the greater exposure is shifting in the opposite direction.

PFAS-free status is becoming a condition of sale: OEMs are writing restricted-substance requirements into supplier qualifications, ecolabels such as EPEAT recognize PFAS as Chemicals of Concern, and U.S. and EU government purchasers tie procurement eligibility to the same standards. Certification is fast becoming a revenue gatekeeper, not merely a hedge against liability.

Samples Available Now

Ateios offers electrode samples, technical data, and qualification support across its LCO, NMC811, LFP, and graphite platforms, and is working with top OEMs to benchmark PFAS-free electrodes against PVDF-based materials ahead of tightening restrictions. Companies interested in sampling RaiCore electrodes can contact sales@ateios.com.

About Ateios Systems

Ateios Systems manufactures advanced battery electrodes through its RaiCure platform, delivering certified PFAS-Free, high-performance electrodes worldwide at the world's top speeds. Ateios partners with battery OEMs and customers across consumer electronics, medical devices, mobility, defense, and energy storage. Visit ateios.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64328ce1-3513-4262-9536-dc0608bc76ec.