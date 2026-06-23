Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schuldenfrei, 1,5 Mio. Unzen Gold und Produktion ab 2027: Vor dem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 633526 | ISIN: GB0031638363 | Ticker-Symbol: IT1
Tradegate
23.06.26 | 09:30
68,25 Euro
+0,81 % +0,55
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERTEK GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,0067,9519:32
66,9568,0019:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 19:10 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ateios Secures First-of-Its-Kind Intertek PFAS-Free Certification Across Its Full Battery Electrode Portfolio

Certification covers LCO, NMC, LFP, and graphite composites, providing battery manufacturers a commercially available path away from fluorinated binders without compromising performance

NEWBERRY, Ind., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ateios Systems, a U.S.-based advanced battery electrode manufacturer, today announced that its full RaiCore composite portfolio has been certified PFAS-Free by Intertek Sustainability. Spanning LCO, NMC, and LFP cathodes plus graphite anodes, the certification definitively establishes a first for the battery industry.

Issued under Intertek certificate PF-10025-2026a and valid through April 29, 2027, the certification requires Total Organic Fluorine to remain below 20 mg/kg, as measured under ASTM D7359-23. The certified products are listed in the public Intertek Sustainability Certification Directory, giving customers a verifiable reference. The samples for testing and certification were supported by NSF Energy Storage Engine funding.

"PFAS-free claims are increasingly important to consumers, specifiers, and procurement groups, but meaningful verification requires more than testing alone. Independent evaluation, certification, and ongoing oversight help confirm that claims rest on a consistent, defensible process."
- Faye Ricker, PhD, Sustainability Certification Manager, Intertek

Why This Matters
For decades, lithium-ion manufacturers have relied on fluorinated binders such as PVDF and PTFE for their chemical stability-but that same stability has become a liability. PFAS, widely known as "forever chemicals," persist indefinitely and have been detected in the blood of an estimated 98.8% of the global population. Health authorities have linked exposure to certain cancers, developmental and reproductive effects, hormone disruption, and reduced immune response.

"Battery manufacturers no longer must choose between performance and compliance. Our pilots with leading OEMs confirm RaiCore electrodes exceed PVDF-based materials across every key metric. This certification provides procurement and sustainability teams with the independent verification"
- Rajan Kumar, CEO of Ateios Systems

A Bottom-Line Issue: Cost and Revenue
As PFAS regulations tighten globally, fluorinated materials are expected to increase costs across regulatory testing, restricted-substance reporting, emissions controls, supplier audits, and liability management. These risks are amplified in batteries, where product lifecycles are long, and requalification is expensive.
Increasingly, the greater exposure is shifting in the opposite direction.

PFAS-free status is becoming a condition of sale: OEMs are writing restricted-substance requirements into supplier qualifications, ecolabels such as EPEAT recognize PFAS as Chemicals of Concern, and U.S. and EU government purchasers tie procurement eligibility to the same standards. Certification is fast becoming a revenue gatekeeper, not merely a hedge against liability.

Samples Available Now
Ateios offers electrode samples, technical data, and qualification support across its LCO, NMC811, LFP, and graphite platforms, and is working with top OEMs to benchmark PFAS-free electrodes against PVDF-based materials ahead of tightening restrictions. Companies interested in sampling RaiCore electrodes can contact sales@ateios.com.

About Ateios Systems
Ateios Systems manufactures advanced battery electrodes through its RaiCure platform, delivering certified PFAS-Free, high-performance electrodes worldwide at the world's top speeds. Ateios partners with battery OEMs and customers across consumer electronics, medical devices, mobility, defense, and energy storage. Visit ateios.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64328ce1-3513-4262-9536-dc0608bc76ec.

Contact
Ateios Systems
Email: sales@ateios.com
Website: www.ateios.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.