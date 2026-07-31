

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) reported that its first half profit before tax rose 7.2% to 242.7 million pounds compared to 226.5 million pounds in the year-ago period. Profit after tax declined 13.6% to 145.5 million pounds. Diluted earnings per share fell 11.1% to 87.1 pence from 98.0 pence. Adjusted profit before tax climbed to 275.7 million pounds from 256.0 million pounds, up 7.7% at actual rates and 8.0% at constant rates. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 124.9 pence from 111.5 pence, a gain of 12.0% at actual rates and 12.4% at constant rates. Revenue rose 5.9% to 1.77 billion pounds from 1.67 billion pounds in the same period last year. Like-for-like revenue rose 4.6% at actual rates and 4.9% at constant rates.



The Group reiteratd its 2026 outlook of mid-single digit LFL revenue growth, continuous margin progression, strong earnings growth and strong free cash flow. The Group said it is on track to deliver medium-term targets of mid-single digit LFL revenue growth.



Intertek shares are trading at 5,840.00 pence on LSE, up 0.086%.



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