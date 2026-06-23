Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's press release on May 21, 2026, Visionary has received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of four pre-consolidation Shares for each one post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation is being effected pursuant to a resolution of the board of directors of the Company dated May 18, 2026. No shareholder approval is required for the Consolidation to come into effect. The Company has obtained a new CUSIP (92838G208) and ISIN (CA92838G2XXX) in connection with the Consolidation. There will be no name change or trading symbol change in conjunction with the Consolidation.

Effective at the opening of trading on Thursday, June 25, 2026 (the "Effective Date"), the Shares will commence trading on the TSXV on a consolidated basis.

As at the date hereof, there are a total of 175,678,690 Shares issued and outstanding. Assuming no other change to the issued and outstanding Shares, and not including any Shares to be issued in connection with the Company's private placement announced on May 21, 2026, a total of 43,919,673 Shares, subject to adjustments for rounding, will be issued and outstanding on the Effective Date.

No fractional post-Consolidation Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Fractional Shares will be rounded up to the next nearest whole number of Shares if the fraction is at least half of a Share and rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares if the fraction is less than half a Share.

The exercise or conversion price, and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities, if any, will be proportionately adjusted upon the Effective Date.

A letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will be mailed to registered shareholders providing instructions on how to exchange their physical Share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Shares for new certificates representing post-Consolidation Shares.

Shareholders who hold their Shares in DRS/Book or in brokerage accounts are not required to take action to effect an exchange of their pre-Consolidation Shares for post-Consolidation Shares. Until surrendered, each Share certificate representing pre-Consolidation Shares will represent the number of whole post-Consolidation Shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

About Visionary Metals Corp:

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company with two paths to value creation for shareholders: Advancement of two nickel and copper sulfide projects within a 40 km² land package in Wyoming's Granite Mountains as part of a Strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck American Incorporated; and the exploration of the newly acquired Slipstream copper-gold-silver porphyry project spanning tier one mining jurisdictions of Utah and Nevada. Visionary aims to create value for shareholders by systematically advancing these assets toward discovery and resource definition to become a leading explorer and future developer of U.S. nickel, copper, gold and silver projects. For additional information, please visit: www.visionarymetalscorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans to complete the Consolidation and the anticipated effective date thereof. Although Visionary believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions that TSXV approval will be granted in a timely manner subject only to standard conditions; that all conditions precedent to the completion of the Consolidation will be satisfied in a timely manner; and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Visionary does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302584

Source: Visionary Metals Corp.