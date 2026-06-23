Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Harrys Manufacturing Inc. (CSE: HARY) (the "Company", "Harrys", "we" or "our" or "us") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property option agreement dated June 22, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") with 1430490 B.C. Ltd. ("143 Ltd.") and Sebastien Latour ("Latour", and together with 143 Ltd., the "Optionors") pursuant to which the Company has acquire an option (the "Option") to acquire 100% of the Optionors' interest in the Winslow Gold Project located in the West Kootenay region of southeastern British Columbia (the "Property").

Option Agreement

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Option Agreement, in order to exercise the Option, the Company must pay the Optionors an aggregate of $1,025,000 in cash, as follows:

$25,000 on or before June 26, 2026; an additional $250,000 on or prior to the one (1) year anniversary of the date (the "Effective Date") that is five (5) business days following the date on which the certain conditions precedent as set forth in the Option Agreement are satisfied; and an additional $750,000 on or prior to the two (2) year anniversary of the Effective Date.

Following the exercise of the Option, the Company shall grant the Optionors an aggregate two percent (2%) net smelter returns royalty on the Property (the "Royalty"), however, the Company will have the option to repurchase one percent (1%) of the Royalty for a one-time cash payment of $500,000, thus reducing the Royalty to one percent (1%).

The Company's acquisition of the Option (the "Transaction") is subject to a number of customary conditions including, but not limited to, meeting all conditions required by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to receive approval of the Transaction, including the Company having sufficient working capital for 12 months, which will require additional capital raising activities by the Company, and the receipt of approval from the Company's shareholders, and the Company's receipt of a Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project ("NI 43-101"). The Transaction cannot be completed until these conditions have been satisfied or waived. There can be no guarantees that the Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company will be a mineral exploration company primarily engaged in exploration of the Property, and the identification and acquisition of additional mineral exploration properties. The Property, which is in the exploration stage, will be the Company's first material mineral property interest.

Engagement of Volume Hunters

The Company also announces it has entered into an agreement with 0865381 B.C. Ltd., doing business as "Volume Hunters" ("Volume Hunters") to provide the Company with various social media consultation services. The term of the engagement is for a period of twelve months commencing on July 1, 2026. As consideration for the services to be provided the Company will pay Volume Hunters $135,000 (plus taxes). To the knowledge of the Company, Volume Hunters and its principals are arm's length to the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Nick Brusatore

CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Transaction. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302600

Source: Harrys Manufacturing Inc.