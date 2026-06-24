HIGHLIGHTS:

Maiden Glenburgh Exploration Target indicates Glenburgh has the potential to be an emerging major gold system, with the scale, geological architecture and growth potential to support a world-class gold project.

The Exploration Target is informed and supported by substantial drilling , with approximately 80% of the Exploration Target being drill-defined, assay-supported and wireframed . The balance reflects a more conceptual geological projection of the system beyond the current drill footprint.

Aggressive infill, extensional and down-plunge drilling, metallurgical testwork and updated geological modelling are planned over the next 12 months, with the objective of converting a substantial portion of the Exploration Target into a Mineral Resource in CY27 .

Ongoing tungsten assaying is expected to support the incorporation of tungsten into potential future Exploration Targets and Mineral Resource models.

The entire Exploration Target sits within Benz's wholly owned, granted and fully permitted Mining Lease, providing a clear and rapid pathway to development following pending definition of a maiden Mineral Resource.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Benz Mining Corp (ASX: BNZ) (TSXV: BZ) ("Benz" or the "Company") is pleased to report a maiden Exploration Target, as defined under the JORC Code (2012) and contemplated in Section 2.3(2) of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), for its 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia ("Exploration Target").

Table 1: Glenburgh Exploration Target (see "Cautionary Statement" below).

Component Tonnage Range Grade Range Contained Gold Range Higher-grade core 110 - 125 Mt 1.7 - 1.8 g/t Au 6.1 - 7.3 Moz Au Mineralised halo 375 - 415 Mt 0.33 - 0.35 g/t Au 4.0 - 4.6 Moz Au Glenburgh Exploration Target Total 485 - 540 Mt 0.6 - 0.7 g/t Au 10.1 - 12.0 Moz Au

Cautionary Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target, and of each of its components, is conceptual in nature and uncertain. There has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the Exploration Target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target is not, and does not carry the classification of, a Mineral Resource or Ore (Mineral) Reserve. It has been determined from exploration results already obtained and not from any proposed exploration programme. Investors are cautioned not to rely on the Exploration Target as an indication of a Mineral Resource or Ore (Mineral) Reserve.

The combined Exploration Target grade reflects the inclusion of the broader lower-grade mineralised halo in full and does not represent an optimised mining inventory. Future studies would assess which portions of the halo may be selectively included based on pit geometry, cut-off grade, mining selectivity, metallurgical performance and economics. Previously announced initial metallurgical testwork at Icon returned gold recoveries of up to 93.3% (see announcement dated 17 June 2026) from tested lower-grade halo material, supporting its potential to provide significant incremental feed where captured within future mining shapes.

Benz CEO, Mark Lynch-Staunton, commented:

"This initial Exploration Target frames the conceptual scale and quality of Glenburgh on a project-wide basis for the first time.

"Importantly, this is not a loose conceptual target - approximately 80% of the Exploration Target is drill-defined, assay-supported and wireframed, providing a strong technical foundation for resource conversion.

"Our objective is clear: keep drilling aggressively, convert a substantial portion of this Exploration Target into a Mineral Resource in CY27, and test the projected extensions open at depth that have the potential to grow the system further.

"Glenburgh has the conceptual scale and geological architecture to become a major Australian gold project, with the potential to evolve into a world-class gold system.

"Following the $75 million raise completed earlier this year, Benz is well funded to execute this program at pace."

Structure of the Exploration Target

The Glenburgh Exploration Target is reported as a single Exploration Target. To assist interpretation, it has been separated in two complementary ways:

By grade domain: a higher-grade core and a mineralised halo, reflecting the known grade distribution of the mineralised system; and

By basis of estimation (within each grade domain): a drill-defined component, derived from existing drillhole data and interpreted mineralised wireframes; and a conceptual geological projection component, derived by extrapolation of those wireframes down-plunge and/or down-dip beyond the current limit of drilling.

This structure allows readers to see both the grade distribution of the target and the level and type of information supporting each part of it. All components form part of the one Glenburgh Exploration Target and are subject to the Cautionary Statement above. Figures are stated as ranges and are approximations. Full breakdown by deposit can be viewed in Appendix 1.

Exploration Target Summary

Table 2: Exploration target split by mineralisation domain

High Grade Core Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) Drill-defined higher-grade core 82 - 92 1.7 - 1.9 4.6 - 5.5 Conceptual projection 29 - 33 1.6 - 1.8 1.5 - 1.9 Subtotal - higher-grade domains 110 - 125 1.7 - 1.8 6.1 - 7.3

Mineralised Halo Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) Drill-defined mineralised halo 295 - 328 0.33 -0.35 3.1 - 3.7 Conceptual projection 79 - 88 0.33- 0.35 0.8 - 1.0 Subtotal - mineralised halo 375 - 415 0.33-0.35 4.0 - 4.6

Glenburgh Exploration Target Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) Higher-grade core 110 - 125 1.7 - 1.8 6.1 - 7.3 Mineralised halo 375 - 415 0.33 - 0.35 4.0 - 4.6 GLENBURGH EXPLORATION TARGET 485 - 540 0.6 - 0.7 10.1 - 12.0

Notes: Tonnes are rounded to the nearest 1 Mt for components and 5 Mt for subtotals and the total; grade to 0.1 g/t Au; contained gold to 0.1 Moz. A range that rounds to a single value is shown as one figure. Rows may not sum exactly due to rounding. The "Glenburgh Exploration Target" line is the arithmetic total of the higher-grade domain and the lower-grade mineralised halo; it is conceptual, uncertain, and is not a Mineral Resource.

Cautionary Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target, and of each of its components, is conceptual in nature and uncertain. There has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the Exploration Target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target is not, and does not carry the classification of, a Mineral Resource or Ore (Mineral) Reserve. It has been determined from exploration results already obtained and not from any proposed exploration programme. Investors are cautioned not to rely on the Exploration Target as an indication of a Mineral Resource or Ore (Mineral) Reserve.

The combined Exploration Target grade reflects the inclusion of the broader lower-grade mineralised halo in full and does not represent an optimised mining inventory. Future studies will assess which portions of the halo may be selectively included based on pit geometry, cut-off grade, mining selectivity, metallurgical performance and economics.

A conservative approach has been applied to the conceptual geological projection component. At Icon and Hurricane, only 20% of the interpreted search-space beyond existing drill control has been included in the Exploration Target. At Thunderbolt, where mineralisation is shallow, open and materially under-tested, 80% of the interpreted search-space has been included, reflecting the Company's current geological interpretation and the significant untested potential of the camp. Overall, approximately 80% of the Glenburgh Exploration Target is drill-constrained and supported by existing drilling and interpreted mineralised wireframes, with the conceptual geological projection component representing approximately 20% of the total target.

The exploration target does not currently account for exploration upside outside of the current granted 12km mining lease.





Thunderbolt, Icon and Hurricane Exploration Targets

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Hurricane Camp Exploration Target

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Icon Camp Exploration Target

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Thunderbolt Camp Exploration Target

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Figures 1-4: Long sections looking north of Glenburgh exploration target areas.





Figure 5: Section view of Icon deposit (Icon camp). Viewing window +/-50m. Modelled grade shell wireframes guided by grade composites in leapfrog software. Higher-grade (pink) and lower-grade(orange) domains were separated using nominal thresholds of approximately 0.5 g/t Au and 0.3 g/t Au respectively. 0.1g/t Au cut off (grey)modelled but not used in exploration target.

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Basis of the Exploration Target

The Exploration Target is majority based on exploration results already received by Benz and prior explorers.

The Exploration Target is based on exploration results from 1,100 drillholes (diamond and reverse-circulation), totalling approximately 200,022 metres completed by Benz and prior explorers, together with the associated logging, sampling and assay data as previously reported to the ASX. The methods used for sampling, sub-sampling, assaying and quality control are summarised in JORC Table 1 (Sections 1 and 2), appended to this announcement.

Three-dimensional wireframe interpretations of the mineralised domains were constructed in Leapfrog Geo from logged lithology and downhole gold assay composites and structural measurements.

Grade estimation

The lower bound of each grade range was derived from top-cut and spatially declustered assay composites, while the upper bound was derived from the equivalent raw, uncut and undeclustered composites. The use of top-cut and declustered grades for the lower bound provides a conservative basis for the reported grade ranges. Higher-grade and lower-grade domains were separated using nominal camp-specific grade thresholds, reflecting differences in grade distribution and mineralisation style across the Glenburgh system. At Icon and Thunderbolt, higher-grade and lower-grade domains were separated using nominal thresholds of approximately 0.5 g/t Au and 0.3 g/t Au respectively. At Hurricane, higher-grade and lower-grade domains were separated using nominal thresholds of approximately 0.7 g/t Au and 0.3 g/t Au respectively.

Tonnage estimation

Tonnage ranges were derived by applying an approximate ±10% range to the modelled mineralised wireframe volumes to reflect the conceptual nature of the Exploration Target. Bulk densities of 2.75 t/m³ for Hurricane and 2.68 t/m³ for Icon and Thunderbolt were applied, based on available density measurements collected from drill core and/or representative geological domains within the Glenburgh drilling database.

Drill-constrained and conceptual projection components

The drill-constrained components comprise modelled volumes constrained by existing drillhole intersections, at a current drill spacing of approximately 40m × 40m. The conceptual geological projection components were derived by projecting the modelled wireframes down-plunge and/or down-dip beyond the limit of current drilling, applying conversion factors of approximately 20% (Hurricane and Icon) and 80% (Torino) to the respective projection volumes. The projection components are extrapolations of results already obtained and are not based on any proposed exploration programme.

In accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and NI 43-101, the Company confirms that the Exploration Target, including all components, has been determined from exploration results already obtained, and not from any proposed exploration programme. Infill and extensional drilling will be required to establish whether any part of the Exploration Target can be reported as a Mineral Resource.

Proposed Exploration to Test the Exploration Target

The Company intends to undertake the following activities to test the Exploration Target:

Infill drilling of the drill-constrained domains to a nominal spacing of approximately 25m × 25m to test grade and tonnage continuity and to support conversion to a Mineral Resource estimate;

Extensional, step-out and down-plunge drilling to test the conceptual projection components;

Further metallurgical testwork building on the Icon results reported on 17 June 2026; and

Updated geological modelling, density determination and Mineral Resource estimation.

These activities are expected to be undertaken over the next 12 months.

Glenburgh Deposit Geology

The Glenburgh deposit geology is interpreted to comprise muddy pelitic sediments and mafic volcanic rocks metamorphosed to migmatites and amphibolites during the ca. 1990Ma Glenburgh Orogeny. Within this package of rocks, an extensive sea floor or sub-sea floor alteration system is associated with gold mineralisation.

The core of the mineralised envelope at Glenburgh is defined by a folded sequence of metapelitic rocks interlayered with silica-rich grey chert bands, sulphide and oxide sedimentary iron formations, iron-rich grunerite bearing layers, and tungsten-rich and phosphate bands.

Recrystallisation of gold and other silicate minerals during granulite facies metamorphism is considered responsible for the exceptional metallurgical recoveries reported on 17 June 2026.

Glenburgh - A New Frontier Gold District

The 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project is rapidly emerging as a new frontier gold district with multi-million-ounce potential. Located in Western Australia's Gascoyne region, Glenburgh hosts an 18-20 kilometre mineralised corridor anchored by the large-scale Icon-Apollo trend and the high-grade Zone 126 system.

Glenburgh's unique combination of thick, bulk-style gold mineralisation (Icon-Apollo) and multiple high-grade underground lenses (Zone 126) positions it as a rare opportunity in the Australian gold sector. With gold prices at record levels, the ability to develop both large-scale open pit and underground operations offers exceptional leverage and growth potential.





Figure 6: Geological overview of the Glenburgh Gold Project.

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- END -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.

Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.





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Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)

The scientific and technical information in this announcement is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Mark Lynch-Staunton, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) (Membership ID: 6918), and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Lynch-Staunton is the Chief Executive Officer Benz Mining Corp and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Lynch-Staunton consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Lynch-Staunton owns securities in Benz Mining Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as at the date of this news release, are made as of the date of this news release, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the nature, scope and results of the Company's exploration programs; (ii) the potential quantity and grade of the Company's exploration targets; (iii) the potential for delineation of a Mineral Resource from the Exploration Target; the timing and results of future drilling, metallurgical testwork and geological modelling; the Company's plans, objectives and expectations with respect to advancing its mineral properties; and the potential for future development of its mineral properties. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements relating to exploration targets are inherently speculative in nature.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: (i) risks relating to the inherently uncertain nature of mineral exploration and development; (ii) uncertainty in the estimation of Mineral Resources and exploration targets; (iii) the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with expectations; (iv) commodity price fluctuations; (v) changes in general economic and market conditions; (vi) the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; (vii) risks related to permitting, environmental regulation and community relations; (viii) operational risks in conducting exploration activities, including weather, equipment failure and access issues; and other risks disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Exploration Target will be realized or that future exploration will result in any Mineral Resources being identified. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Appendix 1: Detailed Breakdown of Exploration Target

GLENBURGH EXPLORATION TARGET - by deposit and grade domain







Hurricane Camp





Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) High grade





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 25 - 28 2.50 - 2.72 2.0 - 2.5 Conceptual projection 6 - 7 2.50 - 2.72 0.5 - 0.6 Subtotal - high grade 31 - 35 2.50 - 2.72 2.5 - 3.0 Mineralised halo





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 166 - 184 0.37 - 0.39 2.0 - 2.3 Conceptual projection 40 - 44 0.37 - 0.39 0.5 - 0.6 Subtotal - mineralised halo 206 - 229 0.37 - 0.39 2.4 - 2.9 TOTAL - Hurricane 235 - 265 0.65 - 0.70 5.0 - 5.9







Icon





Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) High grade





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 54 - 60 1.40 - 1.47 2.4 - 2.8 Conceptual projection 8 - 9 1.40 - 1.47 0.35 - 0.41 Subtotal - high grade 62 - 69 1.40 - 1.47 2.8 - 3.3 Mineralised halo





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 125 - 139 0.28 - 0.29 1.1 - 1.3 Conceptual projection 18 - 20 0.28 - 0.29 0.16 - 0.19 Subtotal - mineralised halo 143 - 159 0.28 - 0.29 1.3 - 1.5 TOTAL - Icon 205 - 230 0.62 - 0.65 4.1 - 4.7







Thunderbolt





Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) High grade





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 3.07 - 3.41 1.40 - 1.55 0.1 - 0.2 Conceptual projection 16 - 17 1.40 - 1.55 0.7 - 0.9 Subtotal - high grade 19 - 21 1.40 - 1.55 0.8 - 1.0 Mineralised halo





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 4 - 5 0.28 - 0.31 0.04 - 0.05 Conceptual projection 21 - 24 0.28 - 0.31 0.19 - 0.24 Subtotal - mineralised halo 26 - 29 0.28 - 0.31 0.2 - 0.3 TOTAL - Thunderbolt 45 - 50 0.75 - 0.83 1.1 - 1.3







Glenburgh Exploration Target - reconciliation by camp





Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) Hurricane 235 - 265 0.65 - 0.70 5.0 - 5.9 Icon 205 - 230 0.62 - 0.65 4.1 - 4.7 Thunderbolt 45 - 50 0.75 - 0.83 1.1 - 1.3 GLENBURGH EXPLORATION TARGET 485 - 540 0.65 - 0.69 10.1 - 12.0

Appendix 2: JORC Tables

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Results are part of BNZ's RC drilling campaign at the recently acquired Glenburgh Gold Project situated ~285 km east of Carnarvon via Gascoyne Junction, WA.

RC drilling samples were collected as 1m single samples.

Each sample collected represents each one (1) metre drilled collected from the rig-mounted cone splitter into individual calico bags (~3kg).

The rig mounted cyclone/cone splitter was levelled at the start of each hole to aid an even fall of the sample through the cyclone into the cone splitter.

RC drilling sample submissions include the use of certified standards (CRMs), and field duplicates were added to the submitted sample sequence to test laboratory equipment calibrations. Standards selected are matched to the analytical method of photon assaying at ALS labs in Perth (~500g units). No composites were taken.

Based on statistical analysis of these results, there is no evidence to suggest the samples are not representative. Drilling techniques The RC drill rig was a Schramm C685 & T685 rig type with the capability to reach >500m depths with a rig-mounted cyclone/cone splitter using a face sample hammer bit of 5 1/2 - 6" size.

The booster was used to apply air to keep drill holes dry and reach deeper depths. Drill sample recovery RC sample recovery is visually assessed and recorded where significantly reduced. Negligible sample loss has been recorded.

RC samples were visually checked for recovery, moisture and contamination. A cyclone and cone splitter were used to provide a uniform sample, and these were routinely cleaned.

RC Sample recoveries are generally high. No significant sample loss has been recorded. Logging RC chip samples have been geologically logged on a per 1 metre process recording lithology, mineralisation, veining, alteration, and weathering.

Geological logging is considered appropriate for this style of deposit (metamorphosed orogenic gold). The entire length of all holes has been geologically logged.

RC drill logging was completed by Benz Mining staff and data entered into BNZ's MXDeposit digital data collection platform provided by Expedio.

All drill chips were collected into 20 compartment-trays for future reference and stored securely at Glenburgh camp. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation RC chips were cone split at the rig. Samples were generally dry.

A sample size of between 3 and 5 kg was collected. This size is considered appropriate, and representative of the material being sampled given the width and continuity of the intersections, and the grain size of the material being collected.

For the 1 metre samples, certified analytical standards (appropriate for photon assaying) and field duplicates were inserted at appropriate intervals at a rate equal to 1 in 20 and sent for analysis with the samples.

Sample preparation was undertaken at ALS Laboratory - Perth. Gold analysis utilised the photon assaying methodology where original samples are crushed to 90% better than -3mm with a sub-set 500g separated for non-destructive analysis.

Any sample reporting as having elevated > 1µSv readings during the preparation for photon assaying at ALS labs were flagged and were submitted for fire assay (Au-AA26) methodology at ALS labs in Perth as a quantifying check against the Photon assays. Quality of assay data and laboratory test PhotonAssay at ALS Perth: Samples submitted for PhotonAssay analysis were dried, crushed to achieve approximately 90% passing 3.15 mm, rotary split, and a nominal ~500 g sub-sample was collected (method codes CRU-32a and SPL-32a). The ~500 g sub-sample was analysed for gold using the PhotonAssay technique (method code Au-PA01), together with quality control samples including certified reference materials and field duplicates.

ALS PhotonAssay Analysis Technique: Developed by CSIRO in collaboration with Chrysos Corporation, PhotonAssay is a rapid, chemical-free alternative to conventional fire assay that uses high-energy X-rays. The technique is non-destructive and analyses a substantially larger sample mass than the standard 50 g fire assay. ALS has extensively tested and validated the PhotonAssay method, with results benchmarked against traditional fire assay.

Routine mutli-element analysis - four acid digest with ICP-MS finish (method code ME-MS61) and portable XRF (method code pXRF-NQ) has been completed down hole on a pulverize 500 g split to better than 85% passing 75um (method code PUL-32m) but this information does not form part of this report.

Laboratory QA/QC is maintained through the routine use of internal certified reference materials and blanks as part of standard in-house procedures. In addition, BNZ submitted an independent suite of certified reference materials (see above). These data are formally reviewed on a periodic basis. Verification of sampling and assaying Significant drill intersections are checked by the supervising personnel. The intersections are compared to recorded geology and neighbouring data and reviewed in Leapfrog and QGIS software.

No twinned holes have been drilled to date by Benz Mining, but, planned holes have tested the interpreted mineralised trends, verifying the geometry of the mineralised targets.

All logs were validated by the Project Geologist prior to being sent to the Database Administrator for import

No adjustments have been made to assay data apart from values below the detection limit which are assigned a value of half the detection limit (positive number) Location of data points Hole collar coordinates including RLs have been located by handheld GPS in the field during initial drill site preparation. Actual hole collars were collected by a DGPS system at the Glenburgh Gold Project.

The grid system used for the location of all drill holes is GDA94_MGA _Zone 50s.

Planned hole coordinates and final GPS coordinates are compared in QGIS and Leapfrog project files to ensure all targets have been tested as intended.

The drill string path is monitored as drilling progresses using downhole Axis Champ Gyro tool and compared against the planned drill path, adjustment to the drilling technique is requested as required to ensure the intended path is followed.

Readings were recorded at 30m intervals from surface to end of hole after Benz reviewed single shot verses EOH continuous surveying of the Axis Champ Gyro tool and noted >3 degrees variance in azimuth with hole depth. The single shots produce less variability and are used for hole trace reporting in the database.

Historical drill hole surveys and methods will be reviewed in preparation for any updates to MRE in the future. Data spacing and distribution BNZ's Glenburgh RC drilling has been designed to infill and extend mineralisation defined by historical drilling. Drill spacings are varied. Holes were generally angled between -65 degrees towards ~145 degrees.

The mineralised domains established for pre-BNZ Mineral Resource Estimates have sufficient continuity in both geology and grade to be considered appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedures and classification applied under the 2012 JORC Code. Ongoing drilling will be sufficiently spaced for a reinterpretation based on BNZ's structural model.

No sample compositing of material from drilling has been applied during this drilling campaign. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling has primarily been undertaken perpendicular to the interpreted mineralised structures as stated above.

No orientation-based sampling bias has been identified - observed intercepts to date indicate the interpreted geology hosting mineralisation is robust. Sample security All samples were prepared in the field by Benz Mining staff and delivered by contracted couriers from the field site to the ALS laboratory in Perth directly.

Individual pre-numbered calco sample bags are placed in polywoven plastic bags (5 per bag) secured at the top with a cable tie. These bags are annotated with the company name and sample numbers, the bags are placed in larger bulker bags for transport to ALS labs in Perth, also labelled with corresponding company name, drill hole and sample identifiers.

Sample pulps are stored in a dry, secure location at Benz's Glenburgh camp. Audits or reviews Data is validated by Benz staff and Geolytic database consultants as it is entered into MXDeposit. Errors are returned to field staff for validation.

All drilled hole collars have been located with a DGPS.

There have been no audits undertaken.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Glenburgh Gold Project is a group of 10 tenements and 2 applications. The majority of known gold deposits are located on Mining Lease M09/148.

The tenement is 100% owned by Benz Mining Limited.

The tenements are in good standing and no known impediments exist. Exploration done by other parties Since Helix Resources in 1994 and subsequent work by Gascoyne Resources, about 159,149 soil samples, 1,349 vacuum holes and 2,285 auger holes have been completed at Glenburgh.

48 diamond holes, 398 RC holes, 6 air-core holes and 462 RAB holes have been drilled in the Glenburgh area to identify the distribution and evaluate the potential of the deposit.

Drilling to date has identified 10 high potential deposits in the Glenburgh area which are: Tuxedo, Icon, Apollo, Mustang, Shelby, Hurricane, Zone 102, Zone 126, NE3 and NE4 deposits. Geology Gold mineralisation at the Glenburgh deposit is hosted in Paleoproterozoic upper-amphibolite to granulite facies siliciclastic rocks of the Glenburgh Terrane, in the southern Gascoyne Province of Western Australia.

Gold was first discovered at the Glenburgh deposit in 1994 by Helix Resources during follow-up drilling of soil geochemical anomalies. Mineralisation occurs in shears within quartz + feldspar + biotite ± garnet gneiss, which contains discontinuous blocks or lenses of amphibolite and occasional thin magnetite-bearing metamorphics, probably derived from chemical sediments.

Higher-grade mineralisation appears to be directly related to silica flooding in the gneiss. This silica flooding may give rise to quartz 'veins' up to several metres thick, although scales of several centimetres to tens of centimetres are the norm. Neither the higher-grade silica lodes nor the more pervasive lower-grade mineralisation exhibits sharp or well-defined lithological contacts. Drill hole Information For this announcement, no new holes are being reported. 1,100 Reverse Circulation (RC) and DD drill holes that have previously been reported have been used in the preparation of an exploration target

For earlier released results, see previous announcements by Gascoyne Resources (ASX: GCY) and Spartan Resources (ASX: SPR). Data aggregation methods No material information has been excluded.

Low Grade: A nominal 0.3 ppm Au lower cut off has been applied to with no internal dilution length applied.

High grade: A nominal 0.5 ppm Au lower cut off has been applied to with up to 5m internal dilution length applied.

Higher grade Au intervals lying within broader zones of Au mineralisation are reported as included intervals.

No top cuts have been applied to reported intercepts.

No metal equivalent values have been used.

All reported assays have been length weighted if appropriate.

Some drill holes reported in this announcement were previously disclosed based on partial assay results. Completion of outstanding assays has resulted in updated intercepts now being reported. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Drilling is generally oriented perpendicular to the interpreted strike of mineralisation, and intercepts are reported as downhole lengths unless otherwise stated.

To improve understanding of true widths, a subset of holes in this program were drilled from the opposite azimuth to previous drilling to test structural geometry. Ongoing drilling and geological modelling are required to confirm the true orientation and extent of mineralised lenses. Diagrams Relevant diagrams are included in the report. Balanced reporting All meaningful data relating to the Exploration program has been included and reported to the market as assays are received. Other substantive exploration data See body of announcement. Further work Assays for the remainder of the programme will be reported once received and validated.

Ongoing drilling across the Glenburgh camp to extend mineralisation along strike and at depth.

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Source: Benz Mining Corp.