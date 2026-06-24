Worldline SA: first in Europe to bring Click to Pay to recurring payments

Worldline is first in Europe to bring Click to Pay to recurring payments

Boosting cross-border conversion and reducing churn for subscription businesses





Paris-La Défense, 24 June 2026 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a European leader in payment services, today becomes the first payment provider in Europe to enable Click to Pay for recurring payments, bringing one-click checkout to the full subscription lifecycle for international merchants. Click to Pay is a fast, secure digital checkout that removes friction and improves payment success across recurring payments.

Available on Global Collect, Worldline's global cross-border payments platform, this new capability enables digital-first businesses to scale subscription payments seamlessly across markets, while increasing conversion, reducing involuntary churn, and protecting recurring revenue.

Conversion friction at checkout and payment failures remain major barriers to growth in digital commerce. Click to Pay can increase checkout conversion by up to 6%¹, while involuntary churn, often caused by expired or reissued cards, can account for up to 40% of total subscription churn².

By extending Click to Pay to recurring and stored credential payments, Worldline enables merchants to improve both acquisition and retention.

Gertjan Dewaele, Head of Product & Technology at Global commerce division of Worldline, said: "Being first in Europe to bring Click to Pay to recurring payments is a major step forward for subscription commerce. With Global Collect, we help international merchants convert more sign-ups into long-term revenue by reducing checkout friction and avoiding payment failures. The result is simple: better conversion, lower churn, and stronger revenue protection at a global scale."

At the initial transaction, Click to Pay securely stores tokenised payment credentials. These tokens are then used for recurring billing, with automatic updates when cards are renewed or replaced, with no interrupt billing cycles.

This is particularly valuable for subscription businesses such as SaaS, streaming, gaming, and digital memberships, where acquisition and retention directly drive growth and profitability.

Based on EMVCo Secure Remote Commerce standards and supported by major card schemes, Click to Pay allows consumers to register once and check out instantly across merchants, without passwords, manual entry or lengthy forms.

For merchants, the impact across the payment lifecycle includes:

Higher conversion through fast checkout

Reduced involuntary churn with updated tokens

Stronger security and simplified compliance





With millions of users worldwide and 89% of consumers rating Click to Pay equal to or better than other digital payment methods³, adoption continues to accelerate. Worldline's Click to Pay solution will be available on the Global Collect platform from 30 July 2026.

1 Source: Mastercard

2 Source: Paddle

3 Source: Visa Consumer Research 2025

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the Group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn in revenue in 2025. worldline.com

Worldline's corporate purpose ("raison d'être") is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

PRESS CONTACT

WL-PressNews@worldline.com

Virginie Bonnet

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