Worldline SA: Worldline announces the finalisation of the sale of its Indian payment activities to BillDesk

Worldline announces the finalisation of the sale of

its Indian payment activities to BillDesk

Paris La Défense, 3 August 2026 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a European leader in payment services,

announces it has completed the divestment of its Indian payment activities to BillDesk, a top-tier Indian payments leader for an estimated equity value of c.€60m.

In parallel, Worldline has entered into a long-term technology and software pact, under which BillDesk will continue to leverage Worldline's advanced payment software on a long-term basis. This partnership ensures operational continuity, underscores the enduring value of Worldline's technology assets and establishes a durable relationship between the two groups in one of the world's fastest-growing payment markets. By partnering with a leading Indian payments champion, Worldline ensures that its Indian payment activities will continue to grow under a strong domestic platform with deep local market expertise, scale, and long-standing merchant relationships.

Besides, Worldline remains strongly committed to India as a strategic talent and innovation hub. As part of its North Star transformation plan, the Group will continue to leverage the existing Global Competence Centres (GCCs) to support Western European operations and evolve the GCCs to innovation hubs where the company will build critical payment talent pools and drive automation, Gen and agentic AI at scale.

The enterprise Value is c.€37m and the equity value c.€60m. For reference, the revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and FCF deconsolidation impact of the perimeter on the Group are respectively estimated at c.€90M, c. €8M and free cash flow neutral on a full year basis.

The combined net cash proceeds from all the announced disposals (Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Worldline North America, Cetrel, PaymentIQ, Worldline Merchant Services India, Worldline New Zealand and ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions Australia) are estimated at €590M-640M. The funds should be received in 2026, strengthening the Group's financial profile, enhancing strategic flexibility and supporting the redeployment of capital towards core activities

UPCOMING EVENTS

October 27, 2026: Q3 2026 revenue





ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the Group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn in revenue in 2025. worldline.com

Worldline's corporate purpose ("raison d'être") is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

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