Hilbert Group Receives First Basis+ Allocation Through New Innovative Digital Asset Yield Structure

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) - New structure enables crypto-native holders to generate non-dilutive yield on passive coin positionsand first allocation is from a major crypto-native family office

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:HILB B), a leading investment firm focused on bridging traditional and digital assets, today announces a strategic allocation from a crypto-native family office into Hilbert's flagship Basis+ BTC strategy.

The allocation is the first deployment of a new collateral structure developed by Hilbert. The structure generates an ongoing, non-dilutive yield on holdings that would otherwise sit idle, while the holder retains ownership of, and price exposure to, the underlying tokens.

The structure addresses a common challenge across the digital asset market: many holders, from token issuers to corporate treasuries, hold large, concentrated positions that generate no return and that they are reluctant to sell. By putting those holdings to work without parting with them, the structure turns an idle/lazy balance-sheet asset into a recurring, diversified income stream. That yield is generated through Hilbert's Basis+ BTC strategy.

Basis+ is one of Hilbert's flagship strategies and has demonstrated resilience through the cycle: in 2025, the Basis+ BTC strategy returned +20.2% net in Bitcoin terms, in a year when Bitcoin itself fell 6.3%, while the USD share class returned +29.3% net. That momentum has continued into 2026 where BTC Basis+ has returned 3.94% YTD vs. -29.2% for BTC, with net inflows in Hilbert strategies for every month of the year so far. Hilbert manages capital on behalf of institutional investors, including a USD 25 billion allocator and a leading sovereign wealth fund, and partners with Xapo Bank on the Hilbert Xapo Byzantine BTC Credit Fund.

Russell Thompson, Chief Investment Officer of Hilbert Group, commented:

"Hilbert is now firmly in an execution phase. Our returns in Basis+ are among the strongest in the market, and this is a logical next step that I am personally very excited about. Holders of digital assets increasingly want to put their own coin positions to work. Hilbert's new offering generates ongoing yield on passively held coins that is non-dilutive, high quality, and creates a diversified revenue stream for the holder."

Barnali Biswal, Chief Executive Officer of Hilbert Group, added:

"We view this as an important strategic allocation and, equally, as validation of a structure we believe can be relevant to a much broader set of institutional counterparties over time. It enables a new client segment to access Hilbert's investment capabilities while solving a practical treasury challenge in the digital asset market. The structure can be offered either through a separately managed account (SMA) or, where appropriate, through a dedicated share class in the Hilbert Liberty Fund."

Hilbert continues to see growing demand from institutional investors, corporate treasuries and digital asset-native capital pools for strategies that combine professional risk management, operational robustness and differentiated sources of return. The Group believes this new collateral structure further strengthens its positioning as a provider of institutional digital asset investment solutions.

For any holder of a substantial digital-asset position, the structure addresses a common challenge: generating a return on a core holding without selling it or reducing exposure. Hilbert is in active dialogue with additional digital-asset holders evaluating similar structures.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO

+46 (0) 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Receives First Basis+ Allocation Through New Innovative Digital Asset Yield Structure

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/hilbert-group-receives-first-basis-allocation-through-new-innovative-1181642