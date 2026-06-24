Brera Holdings PLC (d/b/a Solmate Infrastructure) issues the following statement regarding RBCH derivative lawsuit:

We are currently engaged in a critical effort to protect the Company and its shareholders from what we believe is a fraudulent campaign by the RockawayX Managing Partner and CEO, Viktor Fischer, aimed at exploiting the Company and its assets for personal gain. What began as an attempt to extract approximately $200 million from the Company, as described in the Company's lawsuit against Mr Fischer and his company RX, has evolved into a broader false attack that has negatively impacted market perception and contributed to a significant discount in the Company's valuation.

Mr Fischer, through RockawayX, raised $50 million from his investors and invested in Solmate in an attempt to enrich himself by selling his Company for $200 million, a valuation based on misleading financial statements provided to Brera Holdings PLC. Through diligence and professionalism, the Board identified the misleading information and protected shareholders by walking away from the transaction and filing a lawsuit in Delaware alleging fraud and intentional misrepresentation.

Our priority is clear: defend the interests of all shareholders, safeguard the Company's assets, and ensure that corporate resources are used to create value for investors rather than serve individual interests.

At the same time, we remain fully focused on the business and on creating value for all shareholders. The Company continues to execute on its strategy, strengthen its position, and build for the long term. We are confident that, once the current situation is resolved, the market will be able to assess the Company's true value based on its fundamentals and prospects rather than the uncertainty created by Mr Fischer's actions.

We are confident on both fronts. First, we believe the facts will demonstrate the damage caused by Mr Fischer's actions to the Company's reputation and shareholder value, and we will pursue all available remedies. Second, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and the value we are creating within the business. Once these matters are resolved, we look forward to sharing more details with the market.

Our commitment remains unchanged: protecting shareholder interests, restoring fair value, and building a stronger company for the future.

About Brera Holdings PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (d/b/a Solmate Infrastructure) is a Solana-focused crypto infrastructure company focused on building institutional-grade Solana staking, validation and treasury infrastructure, with a strategic foothold in Abu Dhabi.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "will," and similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, future growth, purchases of SOL, market opportunities and shareholder value creation. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624927259/en/

Contacts:

Wachsman

solmate@wachsman.com