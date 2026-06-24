Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Paradigm Gold Corporation (TSXV: PDQ) ("Paradigm Gold" or the "Company") reports that all resolutions set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders at its annual general meeting held on June 23, 2026. The shareholders re-appointed Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of Paradigm Gold and approved the Company's rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The following incumbent directors were re-elected: Lawrence Page, K.C., John Kerr, Brian McGrath, Joseph A. Kizis, Jr. and Killian Ruby. Following the annual general meeting, the board of directors re-appointed John Kerr as President, Lawrence Page, K.C. as Chairman, Matthew Anderson as Chief Financial Officer, Arie Page as Corporate Secretary and Jay Oness, VP Corporate Development.

2026 Exploration Plan

Soil sampling on the Swift Katie property has been initiated, with a total of 593 samples collected at the Swift and Allouez targets. Sampling at the Swift target was designed to prioritize future drilling in the area by delineating the surface expression of gold mineralization along the entire Swift target and to follow up on a possible subparallel gold-rich vein zone at the early 20th century Allouez prospect, an area that has received no modern exploration. The initial 2026 Phase I budget for exploration is approximately C$250,000. Paradigm is currently funded to complete the proposed exploration work.

Contingent on subsequent financing and results of the Phase I work, priority drill targets are being developed and the Company expects the majority of holes to focus on the near-surface gold potential adjacent to hole SK17-015 and the historic Allouez prospect, with additional prospecting along strike of these known mineralized targets within the +1km long 'Alteration Corridor'. A 3,000m drill program with a Phase II budget of approximately $500,000 has been proposed.

Exploration results to date support the Company's belief of a widespread gold-enriched, vein system at the Swift target and a large alkali porphyry system at the Katie target. Further work will be designed to continue to expand the known mineral systems and evaluate several other targets which remain to be tested on the Project.

About Paradigm Gold

With an experienced management and exploration team having a history of success throughout North America in the identification and development of precious metal deposits, Paradigm Gold is aggressively pursuing quality projects to increase shareholder value. Currently, the Company's flagship property is the 100% owned, Swift-Katie Cu/Au project, located in the Golden Arc, BC, with year-round access and excellent infrastructure.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, Exploration Manager, Paradigm Gold Corporation, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Swift-Katie project and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure. He approves the technical content in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Lawrence Page, K.C."

Lawrence Page, K.C., Chairman and Director, Paradigm Gold Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Paradigm Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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Source: Paradigm Gold Corporation