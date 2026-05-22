Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Paradigm Gold Corporation (TSXV: PDQ) ("Paradigm" or the "Company") announces that it has adopted semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") pursuant to the British Columbia Securities Commission Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the provisions of the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from the requirements to file interim financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its three-month (Q1) and nine-month (Q3) interim periods. The initial interim period for which the Company will not file is the three-month (Q1) period ended March 31, 2026. The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of December 31) and unaudited six-month (Q2) financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order. The Company remains fully committed to transparency and timely disclosure and will continue to promptly disclose all material changes and significant developments through news releases and material change reports, ensuring that investors remain informed between reporting periods. By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

About Paradigm Gold

With an experienced management and exploration team having a history of success throughout North America in the identification and development of precious metal deposits, Paradigm Gold is aggressively pursuing quality projects to increase shareholder value. Currently, the Company's flagship property is the 100% owned, Swift-Katie Cu/Au project, located in the Golden Arc, BC, with year-round access and excellent infrastructure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans to adopt SAR. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions that the Company will continue to meet the eligibility criteria for SAR under the Blanket Order. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298408

Source: Paradigm Gold Corporation