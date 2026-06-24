In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited (CUPR)- up 48% at $5.85 CEA Industries Inc. (BNC)- up 20% at $2.74 Absci Corporation (ABSI)- up 18% at $8.75 The Wendy's Company (WEN)- up 18% at $7.43 Eshallgo Inc. (EHGO)- up 18% at $4.72 Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC)- up 17% at $9.00 Churchill Capital Corp XI (CCXI)- up 12% at $11.73 Modular Medical, Inc. (MODD)- up 11% at $4.80 FreeCast, Inc. (CAST)- up 9% at $9.02 Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT)- up 7% at $5.26

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)- down 15% at $2.31 AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX)- down 14% at $4.25 Cerebras Systems Inc. (CBRS)- down 11% at $200.75 Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE)- down 10% at $86.80 RTB Digital, Inc. (RTB)- down 7% at $11.62 FedEx Corporation (FDX)- down 6% at $296.64 Cre8 Enterprise Limited (CRE)- down 6% at $3.72 Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)- down 6% at $2.59 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR)- down 5% at $2.80 YD Bio Ltd (YDES)- down 5% at $2.43

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX