GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare and U.S. Army Partner for Soldier Showdown 8, Presented by USAA

Continuing a Seven-Year Legacy of Esports Competition for U.S. military members

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME), today announced Soldier Showdown 8 (SS8), presented by USAA, the latest edition of the multi-title, cross-platform esports tournament for U.S. military members. Produced in partnership with the U.S. Army Installation Management Command's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (U.S. Army MWR), SS8 continues a seven-year tradition of using gaming to build camaraderie and community among U.S. Army soldiers.

"Soldier Showdown has spent seven years proving that gaming is one of the most powerful tools we have for building bonds among the men and women who serve," said Justin Kenna, CEO, GameSquare. "We're proud to be producing this program and hosting it from our world class esports facility in Frisco, Texas. We can't wait to crown the best Warzone and Fortnite players in the U.S. Army and bring the event to even more soldiers this year."

Signups open June 25, 2026, with tournament play running from July through October. SS8 will spotlight two of the most popular battle royale titles in gaming today, Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite, giving soldiers the chance to compete head-to-head and prove themselves as the best in their unit and beyond. Top performers will advance to live finals held at the FaZe Esports HQ at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with prizes provided by the Exchange.

"Gaming has always been a powerful way for soldiers to connect, compete, and build lasting bonds beyond the battlefield," said Tim Hockenberry, U.S. Army BOSS Program Manager. "Soldier Showdown has become a highlight of the year for so many of our soldiers. Heading into our eighth edition the enthusiasm is stronger than ever. We're excited to partner with GameSquare to bring this program to even more service members and give them a chance to showcase their skills in two of the biggest battle royale titles in the world."

Now entering its eighth edition, Soldier Showdown remains one of the most established esports programs in the military. GameSquare's production of SS8 builds on the series' legacy while bringing the company's full suite of esports expertise and infrastructure to deliver the biggest and most competitive edition yet.

Registration opens June 25, 2026, and is open to active-duty U.S. Army soldiers, Army National Guard, Army Reserve, and military members stationed on Army joint bases. Visit www.armymwr.com/esports for more information and www.soldiershowdown.gg to sign up. Weekly matchups will be streamed on Army Entertainment's official Twitch channel.

* No Official U.S. Army Endorsement of Partners and Sponsors Implied

About the U.S. Army Installation Management Command:

We are "the Army's home." Army installations require the same types of programs and services found in any small city. IMCOM manages the day-to-day operations of our Army communities such as emergency response teams, housing, utilities and maintenance, parks and recreation and childcare. Our professional workforce strives to deliver on the commitment to honor the sacrifice and service of military Families, while enabling readiness for a self-reliant and globally responsive all-volunteer Army.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

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GameSquare Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

GameSquare Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-and-u.s.-army-partner-for-soldier-showdown-8-presented-1180524