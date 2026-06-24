Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 0,61-CAD-Uranaktie, die den Giganten hinterherjagt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40VPX | ISIN: CA9894831028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9L2
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 08:03
0,067 Euro
-14,74 % -0,012
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZERO CANDIDA TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZERO CANDIDA TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0670,10714:14
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zero Candida announced officially been granted Patent No. 12654025B2 -- a meaningful milestone that reflects our commitment to innovation, technology, and long-term impact

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: ZCT) (OTCQB: ZCTFF) (FSE: 9L2) (the "Company" or "ZCT"), a FemTech medical device company advancing next-generation solutions for women's health, today announced that granted a new patent No. 12654025B2 - a meaningful milestone that reflects our commitment to innovation, technology, and long-term impact.

Obtaining the patent is an important asset for the company and its unique technology.

Zero Candida sees the device as both a therapeutic and a gynecological device for the next century.

The device will be able to develop AI capabilities that will both treat vaginal fungus infections and detect new diseases, also to report directly to the doctor, and order medication directly from the pharmacy.

ZC-001 is a SMART, AI-enabled therapeutic device integrating precision blue light therapy, targeted drug delivery, and wireless diagnostics for personalized at-home treatment of Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC). The device is designed to improve outcomes in recurrent and drug-resistant infections while reducing the need for repeated in-clinic visits. Its underlying technology may support future applications across other areas of women's health.

About Zero Candida Technologies, Inc.

Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. is a publicly traded FemTech company pioneering innovative solutions to address unmet needs in women's health. The Company is developing a SMART, tampon-like device that combines artificial intelligence and therapeutic blue light at a precise wavelength and intensity to effectively treat Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis (VVC) through personalized, at-home care. This condition affects approximately 75% of women worldwide, and recurrent cases (four or more episodes per year) are increasingly resistant to existing drug treatments, as the root cause remains poorly understood and inadequately addressed. With the VVC treatment market projected to exceed US $2B by 2030, Zero Candida is combining hybrid medicine and technology-based diagnostics to improve access for underserved populations and bring gynecology into the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.zero-candida.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Zero Candida. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Company Contacts:

Eli Ben Haroosh
CEO & Founder
info@zero-candida.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999625/Zero_Candida.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420533/ZERO_CANDIDA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zero-candida-announced-officially-been-granted-patent-no-12654025b2--a-meaningful-milestone-that-reflects-our-commitment-to-innovation-technology-and-long-term-impact-302809099.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.