Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Technologie-Metall mit +90 %: Ist Indium der nächste KI-Boom, den der Markt noch nicht entdeckt hat?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40VPX | ISIN: CA9894831028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9L2
Frankfurt
25.05.26 | 08:28
0,098 Euro
-0,51 % -0,001
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZERO CANDIDA TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZERO CANDIDA TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0980,13814:28
PR Newswire
25.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zero Candida Announces Corporate Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Candida (the "Company" or "ZCT"), (TSXV: ZCT) (OTC: ZCTFF) an Israeli FemTech medical device start-up, wishes to advise that it has elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") in reliance on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

Under the SAR framework, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. Specifically:

  • the Company will not file interim financial reports or related MD&A for the first quarter (Q1) ending March 31, 2026, or the third quarter (Q3) ending September 30, 2026; and
  • the Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements within 120 days of December 31 and six-month interim financial reports within 60 days of June 30.

The Company confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933, including that it is a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and is current in all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure filings.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Zero Candida.

Zero-Candida technology (ZCT) is FemTech developing an AI smart tampon-like device based on therapeutic light source with a selected wave-length and intensity that can treat the Candida fungus successfully of 99.999% an POC overnight. Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis ("VVC") affects about 75% of women globally, ZCT device is a Game changer that has the potential to change the treatment of women and the FemTech industry in the world. The first of its kind of technology using a controlled "Blue Light," destroys the vagina fungus at record speed and without side effects. The treatment is Safety & carried out by a tampon-like medical device which, according to medical experts, provides an optimal solution for removing the fungus altogether and preventing the recurrence of the disease.

Zero Candida is working on creating a technology to enable the hybrid medicine services to be provided by gynecologists to populations that until now received no treatment at all, including, among others, in the developing countries. The ZCT device is Collect and transmits treatment data to the attending physician in real time, for assessment, treatment personalization and monitoring. Seamless data transfer through Wi-fi chip and VoIP, allows for the convenience of remote care and treatment consulting. Another significant advantage of the Zero Candida device is treatment without side effects, supporting growing demand from women to improve their health without the use of chemicals.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

/s/ "Eli Ben-Haroosh"
Eli Ben Haroosh, CEO, Director & Founder
Zero Candida Technologies Inc.

Contact:
Eli Ben Haroosh, CEO, Director & Founder
E: info@zero-candida.com
Website: www.Zero-Candida.com
Facebook: @Zero-candida

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420533/4723164/ZERO_CANDIDA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zero-candida-announces-corporate-changes-302781025.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.