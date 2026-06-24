EQS-News: PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

PickleJar Entertainment Group to Provide Ticketing Services for Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival



24.06.2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Venue Managed Services (VMS) Deployment Extends the Company's Live Event Technology Footprint Across Gulf Coast Markets Two-Day Festival Confirmed for September 25-26, 2026 HOUSTON, TX and BOGALUSA, LA - June 24, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PKLE) ("PickleJar" or the "Company"), a music and entertainment technology company, today announced that it has been selected to provide ticketing services for the Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival, a leading blues festival in the Gulf Coast region. The engagement is a new commercial deployment of the Company's Venue Managed Services (VMS) platform and adds to PickleJar's growing presence in live event technology. Held annually in Bogalusa, Louisiana, the Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival has built a regional reputation as a cornerstone destination for blues music in the Gulf South. The 2026 festival is scheduled for September 25 and 26, with a full artist lineup to be announced in the coming weeks. A New Channel in PickleJar's Live Event Strategy PickleJar will power ticketing for the Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival through its Venue Managed Services platform, helping festival organizers streamline ticket sales, improve attendee access, and capture audience data. The deployment reflects PickleJar's strategy of building single-event engagements into longer-term platform relationships through its integrated suite of venue and fan-engagement tools. Through the PickleJar platform, the festival will have access to: Flexible ticketing fee structures designed to support organizer margins

Direct-to-consumer ticket sales with integrated pre-event fan engagement

Data capture tools that provide audience insights for future marketing and retention

Year-round attendee communication tools to build loyalty and lower audience-acquisition costs for future events This engagement is consistent with management's stated strategy of deploying VMS technology across regional festival markets - with the goal of converting single-event engagements into multi-year platform relationships alongside the Company's nationally syndicated radio and artist-promotion businesses. Management and Partner Commentary "We're excited to partner with the Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival to support their continued growth," said Kristian Barowsky, President and Co-Founder of PickleJar Entertainment Group. "Our platform is designed to help organizers better serve their attendees through competitive ticketing, while giving them the tools to stay connected with fans year-round and build momentum for future events. Each VMS deployment like Bogalusa adds to the live event model we're building." "We are excited to partner with PickleJar to help us grow the festival and understand our patrons in greater detail, so we can serve them better as we grow bigger and better each year," said Michelle Goode, Executive Chair of the Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival. Strategic Context for Investors The Bogalusa engagement reflects the continued commercial buildout of PickleJar's three-pillar revenue model: (1) nationally syndicated radio through PickleJar Up All Night, now airing across more than 82 affiliate stations; (2) artist promotion and fan engagement through its integrated technology platform; and (3) live event services and ticketing through Venue Managed Services. Each business unit is designed to complement the others, capturing fan data at multiple touchpoints while supporting diversified revenue. Regional festivals such as the Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival represent an underserved market for modern, integrated ticketing and fan-engagement solutions. PickleJar's platform is built to serve this segment - offering organizers capable tools at accessible price points while allowing the Company to build audience-data assets and longer-term client relationships. For investor inquiries, contact investors@picklejar.com or visit otcmarkets.com/stock/PKLE . ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. (OTC Pink: PKLE) PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services. Developed for an era of social commerce, the Company builds tools that connect fan engagement with emerging artists, mid-sized venues, and brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence, and content distribution, PickleJar's artist-promotion programs, Venue Managed Services, and mobile apps create a 360° view of how fans connect with the music and moments that matter most. For more information, visit www.picklejar.com . Follow PickleJar: X | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube ABOUT BOGALUSA BLUES & HERITAGE FESTIVAL The Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival is one of the Gulf Coast's leading live music events, held annually in Bogalusa, Louisiana. The festival has earned a reputation as a cornerstone destination for blues music in the region and draws audiences from across the Gulf South. The 2026 festival is scheduled for September 25-26. For more information, visit https://www.bogalusablues.com/info . Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding expected financial performance, growth, and future events. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited financial statements, the Company's need for additional funding, the impact of competitive products and pricing, and the demand for the Company's products and services. PickleJar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by law. For a more detailed description of the risk factors affecting PickleJar (PKLE), please refer to the Company's OTC Markets filings, available at otcmarkets.com/stock/PKLE/overview. Contact:

Anna Benson

anna@picklejar.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc.





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