EQS-News: PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. / Key word(s): Tech

PickleJar Entertainment Group Provides Fan Engagement Platform for Romantic Comedy Sunflower Child Starring Gavin Casalegno



30.04.2026 / 16:34 CET/CEST

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Following Buyer Introduction at European Film Market in Berlin, MSR Media International to Continue International Distribution Push at Upcoming Cannes Film Festival Amazon's "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Star Leads Ensemble Cast; Project Now in Post-Production HOUSTON, TX and LONDON, UK - April 30, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PKLE) ("PickleJar" or the "Company"), a live entertainment technology company, today announced it is providing marketing technology and fan engagement capabilities for the feature film Sunflower Child, drawing on its integrated platform that connects radio, digital channels, and live venues. The film stars Gavin Casalegno (Amazon's "The Summer I Turned Pretty," The Unhealer) and rising talent Jennifer James (The Newspaper, Curiouser), who also wrote the screenplay. Sunflower Child is produced by Joseph Goldman for Double J Productions, in association with Nebel Productions and in collaboration with PickleJar Entertainment Group. The project has completed principal photography and is currently in post-production, with filming having taken place in the U.K., including at the historic Twickenham Studios and on location throughout London. Sunflower Child marks the feature directorial debut of award-winning cinematographer Jamie Touche (Cerebrum, Trinou) and also features Daniela Norman ("Tiny Pretty Things," Cats), Muhannad Ben Amor (Disney+'s "Andor," Netflix's "Extraction"), and Maddie Close (BBC's "The Other Bennet Sister"). International Distribution Momentum MSR Media International is handling worldwide sales and introduced the film to international buyers at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin in February 2026. The team will continue building international distribution momentum at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in May 2026, where they will engage with global distributors and territory buyers. Expanding PickleJar's Content Ecosystem The Sunflower Child engagement represents a strategic expansion of PickleJar's growing content portfolio, including its nationally syndicated radio show PickleJar Up All Night, distributed via Local Radio Network partnerships, original programming, and artist development initiatives. In connection with the film's release, PickleJar will activate its integrated platform - including FanVivo, PickleJar Up All Night, and PickleJar Plus - to extend Sunflower Child's audience reach across radio, digital, and venue channels. Additional details regarding PickleJar's integrated marketing and fan-activation campaign for Sunflower Child will be announced in the coming weeks, in connection with the film's continued international distribution push. "This collaboration reflects PickleJar's commitment to expanding beyond core technology and into supporting original content that resonates with audiences," said Kristian Barowsky, President and Co-Founder of PickleJar Entertainment Group. "Film is a natural extension of our entertainment ecosystem. With Sunflower Child, we're working alongside exceptional creative talent and positioning PickleJar in connection with a project of strong international market appeal. For our shareholders, this represents another step in building a diversified entertainment company with multiple revenue streams and content touchpoints." About the Film Caught between the promise of Hollywood fame and the corruption of her artistic voice, a young screenwriter (James) unexpectedly falls for an aspiring director (Casalegno). Together, they come face to face with betrayal, the cost of success, and the choice between the wrong version of a dream and following your heart. "This project became one of those rare experiences that took on a life of its own, unfolding in unexpected and beautiful ways," said writer and lead Jennifer James. "I set out to tell a story I ultimately realized I had to fully live before I could share it. The result is an anthem for authenticity, for indie filmmakers, and what it really takes to get a foot in the door." "Sunflower Child is the culmination of a five-year collaboration with Jennifer and Double J Productions," said director Jamie Touche. "I'm overjoyed that my directorial debut has love at its core - both a love for the work itself and for the people around us." "We are thrilled to represent Sunflower Child, a film that exudes authenticity and heart," said Karinne Behr of MSR Media International. "It's a story that we believe will truly connect with audiences everywhere." Cast and Representation Gavin Casalegno most recently starred as Jeremiah Fisher in Amazon's hit series "The Summer I Turned Pretty," based on Jenny Han's bestselling novels. He began his career as a child actor, appearing in Darren Aronofsky's Noah alongside Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, and Anthony Hopkins, and played the young Damon Salvatore in "The Vampire Diaries." Next up, Casalegno will star in the YA romance film Chasing Red, Amazon MGM's thriller The Devil's Mouth, and is set to lead the feature film version of "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Jennifer James is a writer, producer, and actress behind the acclaimed short films Blueberry Pancakes & Blank Pages and Curiouser. She has appeared on television in series such as "Peaky Blinders" and continues to develop original film and TV projects through Double J Film Productions. Daniela Norman gained attention for her role as June Park in Netflix's ballet drama "Tiny Pretty Things" and made her feature-film debut as Demeter in Cats (2019), appearing alongside Taylor Swift and James Corden. Muhannad Ben Amor is best known for his role as Wilmon Paak in Disney+'s "Andor" and appeared in Netflix's action-thriller series "Extraction." Maddie Close stars as Jane Bennet in the upcoming BBC series "The Other Bennet Sister." Jamie Touche is an award-winning cinematographer with over ten years' experience. His work has screened at BAFTA and Oscar-qualifying festivals worldwide, earning individual cinematography awards and two nominations for the British Society of Cinematographers (BSC) Short Film Cinematography Award. Casalegno is represented by UTA, Bold Agency, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Skrzyniarz & Mallean; James by Beresford Management; Norman by Beresford Management and Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Amor by Hamilton Hodell and Linden Entertainment; Close by Revolution Talent. Related-Party Disclosure PickleJar's involvement in Sunflower Child is consistent with the Company's broader support of emerging independent filmmakers, including its sponsorship of the Nashville Film Festival in 2024 and the development of PickleJar Flix as a service in 2025. Jennifer James is the daughter of PickleJar Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff James. In 2025, PickleJar made a £25,000 investment in the Sunflower Child production. The investment and the Company's ongoing platform engagement were reviewed and approved by the Company's independent directors on arms-length terms. About PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PKLE) is a live entertainment technology company developing integrated software and services connecting fans with emerging artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. PickleJar's platform combines secure payment technology, data intelligence, and content distribution to support artist promotion programs, venue-managed services, and related fan-engagement capabilities. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit picklejar.com. About Double J Productions Double J Productions is a British-American film production company built on the belief that storytelling comes first, blending high-quality production values, cost-efficient practices, and fearless creativity to deliver exceptional work at any scale. With an eclectic slate spanning all genres, no two Double J projects are ever the same. Short films have earned international recognition, including The Newspaper, which premiered at Raindance Film Festival. About MSR Media International MSR Media International is a boutique international sales company focused on commercial feature films and television series for audiences worldwide. Headquartered in the United States, their commercially driven principals bring years of industry experience - combining finance, production, and marketing expertise. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is intended to qualify for the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "would," and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding PickleJar's strategy and growth plans; the Company's objective of becoming a fully reporting issuer with the SEC and the timing and outcome of any such registration; the Company's ability to remediate identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the timing of such remediation; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, to obtain additional financing, and to extend, restructure, convert, or otherwise resolve existing obligations, including obligations in default; the Company's ability to develop profitable operations; and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, without limitation: substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the existence of material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting; recurring net losses and negative cash flow from operations; reliance on related-party financing; the existence of indebtedness in default and the absence of executed extensions, waivers, or restructurings as of the date the audited financial statements were issued; the Company's working capital deficit; risks associated with the Company's revolving credit facility, including the previously disclosed event of default; concentration of beneficial ownership; and the other risks described in the audited financial statements and accompanying footnotes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. PickleJar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Contact:

Anna Benson

Anna@picklejar.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc.





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