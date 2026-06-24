Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - BRS RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: BRS) (the "Company" or "BRS"), is pleased to announce a transformative step in its mission to unlock value through sustainable mineral development. BRS has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent dated June 20, 2026 (the "LOI") regarding a potential acquisition to target a strategic expansion into the legendary Mulatos epithermal belt in Sonora, Mexico-a mining jurisdiction renowned for its geological potential.

This potential acquisition positions BRS in the heart of a premier mining district, sharing the neighborhood with industry titans like Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine and Agnico Eagle's La India mine.

A Vision for Sustainable Success

"By marrying our commitment to sustainable, responsible mining with these concessions, we are not just looking for ounces-we are looking to build a cornerstone asset that delivers long-term, compounding value for our shareholders and meaningful, sustainable economic opportunities for the Sonora community," said Byron K. Coulthard.

The LOI outlines the preliminary terms for the acquisition of up to a 75% interest in the following properties:

La Guadalupana F-I (Title No. 245227)

La Guadalupana F-II (Title No. 245228)

El Señor de los Guerreros F-I (Title No. 246158)

El Señor de los Guerreros F-II (Title No. 246159)

Strategic Highlights

Substantial Growth Potential: Under the terms of the LOI, BRS proposes to invest up to US$5,000,000 in exploration and development over a 5 year period. This capital infusion would support project advancement across a combined concession area of 947.7368 hectares.

Technical Validation: In line with a commitment to transparency and data-driven exploration, BRS will commission and advance a NI 43-101 technical report within 60 days of the signing of the LOI.

Proposed Structure: Pursuant to the LOI, BRS may earn a 75% interest in the properties by expending US$5,000,000 in exploration and development over a 5 year period and, at its sole discretion, making a payment of US$5,000,000 at the end of the 5 year period. BRS has agreed to grant the vendors a 3% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") with the option to buy-back 2% of the NSR for US$3,000,000. Upon execution of a definitive agreement, BRS has agreed to pay US$100,000 which will be used by the vendors for the preparation of a NI 43-101 technical report. As part of the acquisition, the vendors have agreed to grant to BRS a right of first refusal in connection with the sale of any of their interest in the properties.

BRS RESOURCES LTD.

BRS is a mineral exploration company focussed on the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral exploration properties using sustainable and innovative practices. BRS prioritizes building trust within the communities where it operates and creating lasting value for its stakeholders through responsible resource development.

BRS' principal property is the Cowtrail Property, which is currently in the exploration stage. The Cowtrail Property consists of 32 minerals claims covering 4,400 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, that the properties will deliver long-term compounding value for its shareholders, that BRS will negotiate and execute a definitive agreement for acquisition of the properties and that BRS will proceed with the exploration and development of the properties as planned. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that BRS and the vendors will be able to successfully negotiate and execute a definitive agreement for acquisition of the properties, market fundamentals will continue to support the viability of mineral exploration, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the acquisition and the exploration and future development of the properties, the availability of the financing required for the Company to carry out its planned future activities, and the ability of the Company to operate in Mexico considering the unstable mining climate. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: that BRS and the vendors will be able to successfully negotiate and execute a definitive agreement for acquisition of the properties, that BRS may not receive any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the acquisition and the exploration and future development of the properties, that Company may not complete the exploration program on the properties as proposed; that the Company may not be able to make the payments or incur the expenditures on the properties; adverse market conditions; and other factors beyond the control of the parties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302596

Source: BRS Resources Ltd.