Dynavox Group AB: Jacob Thordenberg appointed CFO of Dynavox Group

Dynavox Group AB (publ) today announces that Jacob Thordenberg has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Management Team. He will join Dynavox Group in September 2026.

Jacob Thordenberg brings extensive experience from finance, M&A and international business environments. He most recently served as CFO of BICO Group AB, where he was part of the executive management team. Prior to that, he was Head of M&A at BICO, held senior roles within Group M&A at Telia Company, and worked in M&A Transaction Services at Deloitte. He holds a Master of Science in Corporate and Financial Management from Lund University.

"Jacob combines strong financial expertise with hands-on experience from scaling international businesses, mergers & acquisitions, and transformation. But even more importantly, he is a genuine and clear leader with the ability to build trust, develop teams and turn strategy into action. I am very pleased to welcome Jacob to Dynavox Group as we continue to strengthen our platform for sustainable, profitable growth," said Fredrik Ruben, CEO of Dynavox Group.

"I am excited to join Dynavox Group, a company with a clear purpose, a strong market position and significant long-term potential. I look forward to working with Fredrik, the executive management team and the finance organization to support the company's continued growth journey and contribute to creating value for customers, employees and shareholders," said Jacob Thordenberg.

As previously announced, Linda Tybring has decided to leave her position as CFO. She will remain in her role until Jacob joins on September 14 and will then be available until January 2027 at the latest to ensure a smooth handover and support his onboarding.



Contact

Elisabeth Manzi, Corporate Communications Director, Dynavox Group. E-mail: elisabeth.manzi@dynavoxgroup.com, Tel: +46 (0)72 574 6313

About Dynavox Group

Dynavox Group AB (publ) is the parent company of Tobii Dynavox, the global leader in assistive communication. Headquartered in Stockholm, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (DYVOX), Dynavox Group employs over 1,000 people and serves customers in more than 65 countries. Tobii Dynavox's custom designed solutions enable people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, ALS, autism and spinal cord injury to communicate with a voice of their own, develop literacy skills and live more independently. To date, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have benefited from our integrated solutions, which include hardware, software, clinically developed language systems, mounting solutions, training, and dedicated support. We offer extensive funding expertise to facilitate funding for as many people as possible. As voice and motor impairments are common among our users, our solutions are accessed via alternative methods, such as eye gaze or touch screen. Using AI-based speech synthesis, we offer users a personalized voice identity in over 30 languages, for children and adults. For more information, please visit the Dynavox Group website: www.dynavoxgroup.com