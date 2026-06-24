ALLIED BIOFUELS FE LLC: Allied Biofuels Signs FEED + Detailed Engineering Contract with Rollover to EPC with Sinopec Engineering Group for US$6.1 Billion SAF and e-SAF Project in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum, Allied Biofuels signed a FEED + Detailed Engineering Contract with rollover to EPC with Sinopec Engineering Group Co., Ltd., for its landmark SAF and e-SAF Project in Uzbekistan.

The FEED + Detailed Engineering Contract establishes the engineering pathway for the project's planned rollover to EPC, with Sinopec Engineering Group undertaking front-end design, detailed engineering, systems integration and open-book cost development for the refinery, renewable energy interfaces and associated infrastructure.

The signing comes at a time of growing global momentum across the Sustainable Aviation Fuel sector, with industrial-scale SAF projects and technology developments accelerating across major aviation and energy markets. Against this backdrop, the agreement marks a significant step in connecting Sinopec Engineering Group's international engineering capability with one of Central Asia's most ambitious clean fuels infrastructure developments.

Allied Biofuels is developing Central Asia's first large-scale, fully integrated bio-aviation fuel complex, with a total investment of approximately US$6.1 billion. The project is designed to produce SAF and e-SAF at industrial scale. The project brings together biomass processing, advanced refining, renewable energy integration and power-to-liquid production pathways within a single integrated industrial platform. Once operational, the facility is expected to supply clean aviation fuels to both domestic and international markets.

Sinopec Engineering Group is expected to leverage its technical and engineering expertise in refining, biofuels, green hydrogen and complex industrial infrastructure to provide an integrated, tailor-made design solution for the project. The agreement also supports international low-carbon cooperation, reinforces Uzbekistan's position as an emerging hub for sustainable aviation and clean fuel production, and highlights Central Asia's growing role in the global aviation energy transition.

Alfred Benedict, Managing Director of Allied Biofuels, said:

"This agreement marks a key step in advancing our SAF and e-SAF project in Uzbekistan from development into engineering and execution readiness. Sinopec Engineering Group's technical capability will help strengthen the project's delivery pathway as we progress one of Central Asia's most important clean fuels infrastructure developments."

Gong Yu, Regional Business Development Manager of Sinopec Engineering Group Co., Ltd., said:

"Sinopec Engineering Group is pleased to support Allied Biofuels on this important clean fuels project in Uzbekistan and looks forward to contributing its engineering experience to the project's next stage of development."

The collaboration is expected to accelerate the development of a world-scale SAF and e-SAF platform in Uzbekistan, positioning the project to serve growing demand for cleaner aviation fuels across Central Asia and international markets.

About Allied Biofuels

Allied Biofuels is developing Central Asia's first world-scale integrated biorefinery, purpose-engineered to produce SAF, e-SAF, and Green Diesel at industrial scale. In partnership with the world's foremost technology providers, Allied Biofuels is designing, developing, and constructing a facility that will occupy a pivotal role in the global clean energy transition, delivering transformative environmental outcomes and anchoring long-term economic prosperity across the region.

About Sinopec Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

Sinopec Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (SEG in short) is a leading engineering company from China with its head quarter based in Beijing SEG's business covers areas of technology research, engineering consultation and design, equipment manufacturing, construction and installation, pre-commissioning and commissioning etc. Under the Engineering Services Contract with Allied Biofuels, the company has been engaged to provide FEED, systems integration, Detailed Engineering and open-book estimating services for the SAF and e-SAF project in Uzbekistan.

Media Contact

Allied Biofuels

Email: info@alliedbiofuels.com

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