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WKN: A3L0AD | ISIN: FR001400QR88 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 08:02
100,56 
+0,36 % +0,36
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,26101,7919:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

EDF: The General Meeting of EDF approves the payment of a dividend of €1 billon

The General Meeting of EDF approves the payment of a dividend of €1 billon

The annual General Meeting of EDF, called to approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, chaired by Bernard Fontana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, met on 24 June 2026.

The General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of €1 billon in cash for the financial year 2025 to the French State, the shareholder of EDF, as proposed by the Board of Directors at its meeting on 19 February 20261. It will be paid on 30 July 2026.

About EDF
The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 515TWh 95% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 26.5gCO2/kWh in 2025, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €113.3 billion in 2025.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

1 Cf. press release of 20 February 2026


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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