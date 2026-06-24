Solmate (Nasdaq: SLMT)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN OFFEROR OR AN OFFEREE

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Brera Holdings Plc (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. N/A (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Brera Holdings Plc (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEREE (e) Date position held: The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 23 June 2026 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" NO

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates (Note 1)

Class of relevant security: (Note 2) Interests Short positions Number Number (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil Nil (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil Nil (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell: Nil Nil Total: Nil Nil

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests and short positions (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party making the disclosure: Brera Holdings Plc Directors: The directors of Brera Holdings Plc detailed in the table below (together with their connected persons under Rule 3.3(b)(ii) of Part A of the Irish Takeover Rules) have the following interests in the relevant securities of Brera Holdings Plc. Class of Relevant Security Number of ordinary shares held at midnight on 23 June 2026 Percentage of issued share capital Total number of ordinary shares underlying unexercised warrants, restricted stock units ("RSUs"), and other subscription rights. Alyazi Saeed Ahmad Alkhattal Almheiri Class B Ordinary Shares 174,983 1.59% 87,777 Erez Simha Class B Ordinary Shares 0 0% 25,981 Keren Maimon Class B Ordinary Shares 1,336,330 12.12% 101,110 Ron Sade Class B Ordinary Shares 1,338,978 12.14% 104,888 Tariq Salem Ebraheem Alsaman Alnuaimi Class B Ordinary Shares 349,974 3.17% 171,110

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? YES/NO NO

Date of disclosure: 24 June 2026 Contact name: Ron Sade Telephone number: +1 253-271-9108

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(a) and (b)

1. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

3. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser Erez Simha (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a) The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Brera Holdings Plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 23 June 2026 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" NO

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

Class of relevant security

(Note 3) Class B Ordinary Shares with nominal value $0.50 each Interests Short positions Number Number (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled 3,248 0.29% (2) Cash-settled derivatives (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell 22,733 0.21% Total 25,981 0.24%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

security Purchase/sale Number of

securities Price per unit

(Note 5) N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position Number of

reference

securities

(Note 6) Price

per unit

(Note 5) N/A

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant

security Product

description e.g. call

option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying

etc. Number

of

securities

to which

option

relates

(Note 6) Exercise

price per

unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date Option

money

paid/

received per unit N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Exercising/

exercised

against Number of

securities Exercise

price per

unit

(Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of

relevant

security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription,

conversion, exercise Details Price per unit (if

applicable)

(Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer. Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? YES

Date of disclosure 24 June 2026 Contact name Erez Simha Telephone number +1 253-271-9108

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1. See the definition of "connected fund manager" in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1, RULE 8.3, RULE 38.5(b) AND

RULE 38.6 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,

TAKEOVER RULES, 2022

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING

OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL AND

RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SECURITIES

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making

disclosure: Erez Simha Name of offeror/offeree in relation

to whose relevant securities the

disclosure relates: Brera Holdings Plc

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Written or

purchased Number of

securities to

which option

or derivative

relates Exercise

price

per unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

4. RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SECURITIES (INCLUDING DIRECTORS' AND OTHER EMPLOYEE OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Class B Ordinary Shares with nominal value $0.50 each Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")1 Grant Date Number of shares Exercise Price Expiry Date 3 April 2026 22,733 $0.00 None 1RSUs Vesting Schedule 1. 25,981 RSUs were granted on the grant date, and the RSUs vest in substantially equal quarterly installments over a two-year period commencing from the date of the grant. 2. To date, 3,248 units from the original grant of RSUs have vested, leaving 22,733 granted but unvested. 3. When all remaining RSUs vest, it will result in an increased interest of 0.21%.

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser Alyazi Saeed Ahmad Alkhattal Almheiri (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a) The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Brera Holdings Plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 23 June 2026 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" NO

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

Class of relevant security

(Note 3) Class B Ordinary Shares with nominal value $0.50 each Interests Short positions Number Number (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled 176,650 1.60% (2) Cash-settled derivatives (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell 86,110 0.78% Total 262,760 2.38%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

security Purchase/sale Number of

securities Price per unit

(Note 5) N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position Number of

reference

securities

(Note 6) Price

per unit

(Note 5) N/A

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant

security Product

description e.g. call

option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying

etc. Number

of

securities

to which

option

relates

(Note 6) Exercise

price per

unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date Option

money

paid/

received per unit N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Exercising/

exercised

against Number of

securities Exercise

price per

unit

(Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of

relevant

security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription,

conversion, exercise Details Price per unit (if

applicable)

(Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer. Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? YES

Date of disclosure 24 June 2026 Contact name Alyazi Saeed Ahmad Alkhattal Almheiri Telephone number +1 253-271-9108

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1. See the definition of "connected fund manager" in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1, RULE 8.3, RULE 38.5(b) AND

RULE 38.6 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,

TAKEOVER RULES, 2022

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING

OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL AND

RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SECURITIES

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making

disclosure: Alyazi Saeed Ahmad Alkhattal Almheiri Name of offeror/offeree in relation

to whose relevant securities the

disclosure relates: Brera Holdings Plc

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Written or

purchased Number of

securities to

which option

or derivative

relates Exercise

price

per unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

4. RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SECURITIES (INCLUDING DIRECTORS' AND OTHER EMPLOYEE OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Class B Ordinary Shares with nominal value $0.50 each Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: (a) Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")1 Grant Date Number of shares Exercise Price Expiry Date 23 September 2025 2,777 $0.00 23 October 2027 1RSUs Vesting Schedule 1. 4,444 RSUs were granted on the grant date, and the RSUs vest in substantially equal quarterly installments over a two-year period commencing from the date of the grant. 2. To date, 1,667 units from the original grant of RSUs have vested, leaving 2,777 granted but unvested. 3. When all remaining RSUs vest, it will result in an increased interest of 0.25%. (b) Outstanding warrants rights to subscribe for Class B Ordinary shares Grant Date Number of shares Exercise Price Expiry Date 22 September 2025 55,555 $0.50 None 22 September 2025 27,778 $67.50 22 September 2030 1. If exercised, this would result in an increased interest of 0.5%.

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser Tariq Salem Ebraheem Alsaman Alnuaimi (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a) The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Brera Holdings Plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 23 June 2026 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" NO

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

Class of relevant security

(Note 3) Class B Ordinary Shares with nominal value $0.50 each Interests Short positions Number Number (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled 351,641 3.19% (2) Cash-settled derivatives (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell 169,443 1.54% Total 521,084 4.72%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

security Purchase/sale Number of

securities Price per unit

(Note 5) N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position Number of

reference

securities

(Note 6) Price

per unit

(Note 5) N/A

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant

security Product

description e.g. call

option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying

etc. Number

of

securities

to which

option

relates

(Note 6) Exercise

price per

unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date Option

money

paid/

received per unit N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Exercising/

exercised

against Number of

securities Exercise

price per

unit

(Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of

relevant

security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription,

conversion, exercise Details Price per unit (if

applicable)

(Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer. Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? YES

Date of disclosure 24 June 2026 Contact name Tariq Salem Ebraheem Alsaman Alnuaimi Telephone number +1 253-271-9108

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1. See the definition of "connected fund manager" in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1, RULE 8.3, RULE 38.5(b) AND

RULE 38.6 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,

TAKEOVER RULES, 2022

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING

OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL AND

RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SECURITIES

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making

disclosure: Tariq Salem Ebraheem Alsaman Alnuaimi Name of offeror/offeree in relation

to whose relevant securities the

disclosure relates: Brera Holdings Plc

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Written or

purchased Number of

securities to

which option

or derivative

relates Exercise

price

per unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

4. RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SECURITIES (INCLUDING DIRECTORS' AND OTHER EMPLOYEE OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Class B Ordinary Shares with nominal value $0.50 each Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: (a) Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")1 Grant Date Number of shares Exercise Price Expiry Date 23 September 2025 2,777 $0.00 23 October 2027 1RSUs Vesting Schedule 1. 4,444 RSUs were granted on the grant date, and the RSUs vest in substantially equal quarterly installments over a two-year period commencing from the date of the grant. 2. To date, 1,667 units from the original grant of RSUs have vested, leaving 2,777 granted but unvested. 3. When all remaining RSUs vest, it will result in an increased interest of 0.25%. (b) Outstanding warrants rights to subscribe for Class B Ordinary shares Grant Date Number of shares Exercise Price Expiry Date 22 September 2025 111,111 $0.50 None 22 September 2025 55,555 $67.50 22 September 2030 1. If exercised, this would result in an increased interest of 1.51%.

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser Ron Sade (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a) The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Brera Holdings Plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 23 June 2026 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" NO

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

Class of relevant security

(Note 3) Class B Ordinary Shares with nominal value $0.50 each Interests Short positions Number Number (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled 1,340,645 12.16% (2) Cash-settled derivatives (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell 103,221 0.94% Total 1,443,866 13.09%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

security Purchase/sale Number of

securities Price per unit

(Note 5) N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position Number of

reference

securities

(Note 6) Price

per unit

(Note 5) N/A

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant

security Product

description e.g. call

option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying

etc. Number

of

securities

to which

option

relates

(Note 6) Exercise

price per

unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date Option

money

paid/

received per unit N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Exercising/

exercised

against Number of

securities Exercise

price per

unit

(Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of

relevant

security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription,

conversion, exercise Details Price per unit (if

applicable)

(Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer. Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? YES

Date of disclosure 24 June 2026 Contact name Ron Sade Telephone number +1 253-271-9108

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1. See the definition of "connected fund manager" in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1, RULE 8.3, RULE 38.5(b) AND

RULE 38.6 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,

TAKEOVER RULES, 2022

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING

OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL AND

RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SECURITIES

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making

disclosure: Ron Sade Name of offeror/offeree in relation

to whose relevant securities the

disclosure relates: Brera Holdings Plc

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Written or

purchased Number of

securities to

which option

or derivative

relates Exercise

price

per unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

4. RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SECURITIES (INCLUDING DIRECTORS' AND OTHER EMPLOYEE OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Class B Ordinary Shares with nominal value $0.50 each Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: (a) Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")1 Grant Date Number of shares Exercise Price Expiry Date 23 September 2025 2,777 $0.00 23 October 2027 1RSUs Vesting Schedule 1. 4,444 RSUs were granted on the grant date, and the RSUs vest in substantially equal quarterly installments over a two-year period commencing from the date of the grant. 2. To date, 1,667 units from the original grant of RSUs have vested, leaving 2,777 granted but unvested. 3. When all remaining RSUs vest, it will result in an increased interest of 0.25%. (b) Outstanding warrants rights to subscribe for Class B Ordinary shares Grant Date Number of shares Exercise Price Expiry Date 22 September 2025 55,555 $0.50 None 22 September 2025 27,778 $67.50 22 September 2030 23 September 2025 17,111 $67.50 23 September 2028 1. If exercised, this would result in an increased interest of 0.91%.

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser Keren Kalima Maimon (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a) The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Brera Holdings Plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 23 June 2026 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" NO

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

Class of relevant security

(Note 3) Class B Ordinary Shares with nominal value $0.50 each Interests Short positions Number Number (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled 1,337,997 12.13% (2) Cash-settled derivatives (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell 99,443 0.90% Total 1,437,440 13.03%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

security Purchase/sale Number of

securities Price per unit

(Note 5) N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position Number of

reference

securities

(Note 6) Price

per unit

(Note 5) N/A

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant

security Product

description e.g. call

option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying

etc. Number

of

securities

to which

option

relates

(Note 6) Exercise

price per

unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date Option

money

paid/

received per unit N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Exercising/

exercised

against Number of

securities Exercise

price per

unit

(Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of

relevant

security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription,

conversion, exercise Details Price per unit (if

applicable)

(Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer. Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? YES

Date of disclosure 24 June 2026 Contact name Keren Kalima Maimon Telephone number +1 253-271-9108

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1. See the definition of "connected fund manager" in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1, RULE 8.3, RULE 38.5(b) AND

RULE 38.6 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,

TAKEOVER RULES, 2022

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING

OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL AND

RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SECURITIES

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making

disclosure: Keren Kalima Maimon Name of offeror/offeree in relation

to whose relevant securities the

disclosure relates: Brera Holdings Plc

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Written or

purchased Number of

securities to

which option

or derivative

relates Exercise

price

per unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

4. RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SECURITIES (INCLUDING DIRECTORS' AND OTHER EMPLOYEE OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Class B Ordinary Shares with nominal value $0.50 each Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: (a) Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")1 Grant Date Number of shares Exercise Price Expiry Date 23 September 2025 2,777 $0.00 23 October 2027 1RSUs Vesting Schedule 1. 4,444 RSUs were granted on the grant date, and the RSUs vest in substantially equal quarterly installments over a two-year period commencing from the date of the grant. 2. To date, 1,667 units from the original grant of RSUs have vested, leaving 2,777 granted but unvested. 3. When all remaining RSUs vest, it will result in an increased interest of 0.25%. (b) Outstanding warrants rights to subscribe for Class B Ordinary shares Grant Date Number of shares Exercise Price Expiry Date 22 September 2025 55,555 $0.50 None 22 September 2025 27,778 $67.50 22 September 2030 23 September 2025 13,333 $67.50 23 September 2028 1. If exercised, this would result in an increased interest of 0.88%.

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

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