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WKN: A3EV2V | ISIN: CA68621J4019 | Ticker-Symbol: OGF0
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 15:25
0,316 Euro
-1,25 % -0,004
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Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
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ORGANTO FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ORGANTO FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 22:26 Uhr
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Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Announces Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or "the Company") today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held earlier today.

128,589,289 common shares representing approximately 67.82% of eligible outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting, with all matters receiving in excess of 99% support.

At the Meeting, shareholders received the financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, together with the auditor's report thereon. In addition, Shareholders elected six directors: Steve Bromley, Javier Reyes, Peter Damouni, Peter Gianulis, Joe, Riz and Chad Hagen.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's independent auditor for the ensuing year, and approved the Company's Share Option and Restricted Share Unit Plans for continuation until the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

The Company also announces that it has granted 350,000 stock options exercisable to acquire up to 350,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.79 per share until June 1, 2031 and 650,000 restricted share units to an Officer of the Company. The options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's Share Option Plan and will vest as to 25% immediately and 25% every twelve months thereafter. The restricted share units were issued in accordance with the terms of the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan and will vest as to 50% vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and 25% each six months thereafter. The restricted share units have a term of three years.

On Behalf of the Board

Steve Bromley
Co-Chair and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

Investor & Media Contact:

John Rathwell
647-629-0018
john.rathwell@organto.com
www.organto.com

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics, and distribution through an integrated, capital-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability, and operational excellence.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-foods-announces-annual-general-meeting-results-1181871

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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