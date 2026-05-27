Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Announces Appointment of Darryl Bergman as President

Brings Extensive Operating, Financial, Strategic Growth and Public Company Experience to Organto

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Organto Foods Incorporated (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or the "Company"). The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Darryl Bergman as President of the Company, effective June 1, 2026. In this role Mr. Bergman will report to Steve Bromley, Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer, working in hand with the leadership team to drive core business activities and expansion plans and positioning key strategic growth initiatives for the future.

Mr. Bergman joins Organto with more than 25 years of executive-level operating and financial experience, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of High Liner Foods Incorporated, a publicly traded processor and marketer of value-added seafood products. Mr. Bergman brings extensive international operating, financial and strategic growth experience in multiple industries to the Company, including leadership roles at Clearwater Foods and Sofina Foods, and previously as CFO for Exchange Income Corporation, a highly successful growth oriented diversified portfolio company with over $2.5 billion in revenues and Northland Power Inc. where he was part of the team that transformed the business from a small independent Canadian power operator to an internationally active renewable power company.

"We are very pleased to have Darryl join the Organto team at this very exciting time in our history. His broad operating and financial background, public company experience and exposure to a variety of industries are an excellent complement to the talents of our current leadership team," commented Steve Bromley, Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "We are all looking forward to working with Darryl, as we focus on continuing the profitable growth of our business. We've spent the past two years deliberately building expanded commercial relationships, supply depth, and the operational infrastructure needed to support sustainable growth, while at the same time strengthening our balance sheet. These efforts are now translating into tangible results as we just announced record first quarter sales and an EBITDA positive quarter, as was expected. We are now realizing weekly sales in the range of approximately CDN $2 million, reflecting an annual sales run rate of over CDN $100 million, with a strong pipeline of growth opportunities. With this growth comes the need for addition operational and leadership resources and we believe Darryl's addition will bring added depth and expertise to our team. We are blessed with a dedicated and hard-working team, and we are confident that this appointment will further position the Company for our next phase of development as we pursue both internal growth opportunities and strategic additions to our platform."

"I am honored to join Organto as President at such an exciting time for the organization," commented Darryl Bergman. "The company continues to build a strong foundation for growth, has an exceptional leadership team, and a compelling vision for the future. I look forward to working closely with our employees, customers, and partners to continue to accelerate growth, strengthen our market position, and deliver long-term value for all stakeholders."

The Company also recently announced a number of changes to its Leadership Team including the appointment of Alexander Widmann as Senior Vice President, COO Europe Operations, responsible for the operations of the European fresh operating platform and shared services platform, Gian Ferreiras as Senior Vice President, Business Development, responsible for the Company's current commercial activities but also taking on a larger role of identifying new commercial opportunities beyond our current platform, and Ana Cris de la Campa Ahedo as Director, Digital Technology and Business Controlling, a critical role as adaption of new technologies and systems to strategically differentiate our business is a key strategic priority for the Company. In addition, Bob Kouw has transitioned from day-to-day activities to focus on strategic M&A and operational treasury.

Effective June 1, 2026, John Rathwell, currently Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, will transition to a Strategic Advisor role focused on providing strategic markets advice and continuity to the Company.

"I want to thank John for his hard work and loyalty and am pleased he will continue to contribute to our exciting future. We are very pleased with the prospects for our business, and while never without its challenges, we believe we are well positioned for exciting growth while remaining focused on delivering long-term value for shareholders, customers, and supply partners alike. I am personally excited to have Darryl join the team and to be working alongside a vibrant group of entrepreneurially driven individuals, committed to bringing value to our stakeholders." Bromley added.

As a result of these changes the Corporate Leadership Team now includes, Ana Cris de la Campa Ahedo, Alexander Widmann, Gian Ferreiras, Bob Kouw, Ralf Langner, Darryl Bergman and Steve Bromley.

On Behalf of the Board

Steve Bromley

Co-Chair and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

Investor & Media Contact:

John Rathwell

john.rathwell@organto.com

www.organto.com

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V: OGO | OTCQX: OGOFF | FSE: OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics, and distribution through an integrated, capital-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability, and operational excellence.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law, including, without limitation, Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's belief that Darryl Bergman's broad operating and financial background, public company experience and exposure to a variety of industries are an excellent complement to the talents of the Company's current leadership team; Organto's belief that this and previous appointments reflect the exciting growth in the Company's business and the need to support this growth with an expanded leadership structure; Organto's belief that this and other appointments position the Company for the future as the Company pursues both internal growth opportunities and strategic additions; Organto's belief that it has spent the past two years deliberately building expanded commercial relationships, supply depth, and operational infrastructure needed to support sustainable growth, while at the same time strengthening its balance sheet; Organto's belief that this preparation is now translating into tangible results, and belief that the Company is now realizing weekly sales in the range of CDN $2 million, in turn reflecting an annual sales run rate of over CDN $100 million; Organto's belief that it is well positioned for growth and focused on delivering long-term value for shareholders, customers, and supply partners alike; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners, and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws, and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors, and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-foods-announces-appointment-of-darryl-bergman-as-president-1171159