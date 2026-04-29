Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Announces Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Results Reflect Strengthened Balance Sheet and Continued Record Growth

TORONTO, ON AND BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except where specifically noted.

"We believe our fiscal 2025 results reflect the strong growth and operating leverage we are realizing in our business, combined with the solid financial platform we now have in place. These results are the outcome of the extensive restructuring and business realignment we've executed over the past two years, which we believe sets a solid foundation for sustained growth, stability, a clear path to profitability and the opportunity to execute on strategic expansion opportunities. The combination of our growing business, which delivered strong results in 2025, and our strengthened financial position, leads to our optimism as we work to build a world-class organic and fairtrade foods company. With continued execution we believe we are on the path to creating lasting value for our partners, customers, team members and shareholders." commented Steve Bromley, Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

Hi-Lites

Fiscal 2025

Fiscal 2025 sales of $60.8 million, an increase of 194% versus the prior year. Largest annual sales in the history of the Company.

Gross profit of $5.2 million, an increase of 197% versus the prior year and before the impact of foreign currency hedging contracts. Largest annual gross profit dollars in the history of the Company.

Cash operating costs of 7.7% of sales versus 15.3% in the prior year. Cash operating costs as a percentage of sales were improved as the business scales and overheads are leveraged.

EBITDA (1) (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $(1.15) million or negative 1.9% of sales versus negative 6.5% of sales in the prior year, reflecting improved operating results offset by the impact of losses on derivatives used to manage currency risk.

Balance sheet significantly strengthened as a result of improved operations, debt restructuring and financing activities: Cash of $5.7 million (excluding restricted cash) versus $0.3 million on December 31, 2024. Restricted cash of $1.1 million versus $0.1 million in the prior year. Working capital of $7.6 million versus negative working capital of $14.6 million on December 31, 2024, an improvement of approximately $22.1 million. Short-term loans and convertible debentures reduced to $0.0 million versus $12.5 million on December 31, 2024. Net equity of $8.8 million versus negative equity of 13.9 million on December 31, 2024, an improvement of approximately $22.7 million.



"We remain focused and committed to building a world-class organic and fairtrade foods company serving growing global healthy and sustainable foods markets, with the goal of creating long-term value for our operating partners, customers, team members and shareholders. We appreciate the support we have received from so many of our stakeholders and key operating partners and are optimistic that we are well positioned for a successful future."

Fiscal 2025 Results Overview

Fiscal 2025 sales of $60.9 million versus $20.7 million in the prior year, an increase of approximately 194%. Sales increased throughout the year as new business was on-boarded and existing customers expanded their sales versus the prior year. Sales for 2025 are the largest annual sales in the Company's history.

Gross profit of $5.2 million or 8.6% of sales, versus $1.8 million or 8.5% of sales in the prior year, an increase of approximately 197% in gross profit dollars. Adjusted gross profit (1) of $3.5 million or 5.8% of sales when accounting for the impact of realized losses on derivatives versus 8.6% of sales in the prior year.

Cash operating expenses of $4.7 million or 7.7% of sales versus $3.2 million or 15.3% of sales in the prior year. Cash operating costs as percentage of sales improved versus the prior years as business continues to grow and scale and overheads are leveraged on an expanded platform.

Loss from operations of $0.8 million versus a loss of 2.4 million in the prior year, a significant improvement as increased sales and gross margin dollars were supported by lower operating costs. Excluding non-cash stock-based compensation costs, income from operations was $0.3 million versus a loss in the prior year of $1.5 million.

Net interest and accretion costs of $0.7 million versus $1.2 million in the prior year, reflecting lower costs as debt was repaid throughout the year and resulted in no long-term debt being outstanding as of December 31, 2025

During fiscal 2025 the Company completed several transactions designed to intentionally strengthen its balance sheet and improve its financial position. In doing so the Company reduced various liabilities by approximately $16.2 million. While some of these liabilities were settled with cash, the majority were settled by issuing common shares and the net impact of these transactions resulted in a loss on settlement of debt of $12.9, of which $13.0 million were non-cash and had no impact on the Company's net equity position as these losses were offset with an increase in share capital. In addition, restructuring costs of $0.8 million were also incurred.

Net loss from continuing operations for the year of $16.8 million versus a loss of a loss of $3.2 million in the prior year. After accounting for the impact of realized and unrealized losses on derivates of $2.2 million and net costs related to the restructuring and repositioning of $13.6 million, net loss from continuing operations was $1.0 million versus a net loss in the prior year of $4.0 million after adjusting for the one-time gain on dissolution of a subsidiary plus the impact of realized and unrealized derivative gains.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Overview

Fourth quarter 2025 sales of $14.9 million versus $6.5 million in the prior year, an increase of approximately 132%. Sales increased in the quarter as momentum continued via new business that was on-boarded throughout the year and growth with existing customers. 2025 fourth quarter sales reflect the largest fourth quarter sales in the Company's history.

Gross profit of $1.6 million or 10.8% of sales, versus $0.6 million or 9.1% of sales in the prior year, an increase in gross profit dollars of approximately 176%. Adjusted gross profit (1) of $1.0 million or 6.8% of sales when accounting for the impact of realized losses on derivatives versus 10.7% in the prior year.

Cash operating expenses of $1.3 million or 8.6% of sales versus $1.2 million or 18.7% of sales in the prior year. Cash operating costs as percentage of sales improved versus the prior year as the Company's business continues to grow and scale and overheads are leveraged on an expanded platform.

Loss from operations of $0.2 million versus a loss of $1.3 million in the prior year, a significant improvement as increased sales and gross margin dollars were supported by lower operating costs. Excluding non-cash stock-based compensation costs, income from operations was $0.3 million versus a loss in the prior year of $0.7 million.

Net interest and accretion costs of $0.1 million versus $0.3 million in the prior year, reflecting lower costs as debt was repaid throughout the year and resulted in no long-term debt being outstanding as of December 31, 2025

Loss on settlement of debt of $7.4 million as the Company revalued the shares issued in July 2025 to settle the 8% convertible debentures to include the difference between the fair value of the consideration the debenture holder received and the fair value of the consideration the debenture holder would have received under the original debenture terms, with an equal offset to share capital, thus not impacting net equity.

Gain on $0.3 million on the repayment of convertible debentures during the fourth quarter.

Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of $7.2 million versus a loss of a loss of $1.7 million in the prior year. After accounting for the impact of realized and unrealized gains on derivates of $0.1 million, loss on settlement of debt of $7.4 million and the gain on the repayment of debt of $0.3 million, net loss from continuing operations of $0.2 million versus a net loss in the prior year of $1.9 million after adjusting for the impact of realized and unrealized derivative gains.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 financial results on Monday, May 4, 2026 at 12:00 pm EST. Organto Food's CEO and Co-Chair, Steve Bromley, will provide a corporate update, review the financial results, and discuss the Company's outlook, followed by a Q&A session.

Details on how to attend are detailed below:

Registration link: https://organto.com/organto-webinar-2026-05-04-nr/

Date: May 4, 2026

Time: 12:00 pm EST

The Company's filings including Audited Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, at www.SEDARplus.ca or at the Company's website at www.organto.com under the Investors tab.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley

Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

info@organto.com

John Rathwell, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

647 629 0018

The information presented herein refers to the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted gross profit and EBITDA. We hedge currencies for certain product categories where either the supply or sales commitments are fixed in foreign currencies. The gains and losses from these hedging activities are combined with gross profit to determine adjusted gross profit. We also refer to EBITDA, which is Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. These two measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective and thus highlight trends in its business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts.

ABOUT ORGANTO FOODS

Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics, and distribution through an integrated, capital-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability, and operational excellence.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's belief that the Company has made solid progress in the restructuring and realignment of its business focused on a clear path to profitability, sustained growth, long-term stability and the opportunity to execute on strategic expansion opportunities: Organto's belief that the impact of these restructuring efforts is a key driver of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results; Organto's belief that the combination of its growing business, combined with its strengthened financial position, leads to optimism for the future; Organto's belief that it remains focused on building a world class company focused on growing healthy foods markets with the goal of building lasting shareholder value; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners, and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws, and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors, and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-foods-announces-fiscal-2025-financial-results-1162276