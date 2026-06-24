Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 0,61-CAD-Uranaktie, die den Giganten hinterherjagt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQXW | ISIN: CA73108L1013 | Ticker-Symbol: N4T
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 21:55
9,050 Euro
+1,12 % +0,100
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0509,30023:00
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 23:14 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Modifies Quorum Requirement for Upcoming AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the Corporation's by-law to modify the quorum requirement for shareholder meetings.

The amendment will apply to the annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on June 26, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

Under the Corporation's by-laws, quorum for shareholder meetings previously required the presence, in person or by proxy, of holders of a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote at the meeting. The amended by-law provides that quorum will consist of one person present, in person or represented by proxy, holding or representing not less than 45% of the outstanding shares of the Company entitled to vote at the meeting. The amendment does not change the level of shareholder approval required to approve any matter at the Meeting.

The amendment is effective as of the date of approval by the Board and applies solely to the Meeting. The Company does not intend to submit the amendment to shareholders for confirmation, and accordingly the amendment will cease to be effective in accordance with applicable corporate law following the conclusion of the Meeting. The amendment is a procedural adjustment made solely in connection with the Meeting.

The annual meeting was originally scheduled for June 18, 2026 and was postponed to provide additional time for shareholders to vote their shares and to reduce the likelihood that the Meeting would be delayed due to insufficient quorum.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the election of directors and the re-appointment of the Corporation's auditors.

The Corporation's management information circular dated May 15, 2026, previously distributed to shareholders, provides detailed information regarding the Meeting and the matters to be considered thereat.

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.

The Company's portfolio includes a geothermal plant (~82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (~39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects (~35 MW) and an onshore wind park (~26 MW).

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Phone: +1 647-245-7199
Email: info@PolarisREI.com

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/polaris-modifies-quorum-requirement-for-upcoming-agm-1181980

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.