Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Latin Explore Inc. (TSXV: LXE) ("Latin Explore" or the "Company"), reports the results of its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on June 24, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.

Votes representing 18,886,715 shares were cast, representing 43.24% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below.

Motion Votes for the Motion Percentage of Votes in Favour Number of Directors 18,043,925 100.00% Keith Henderson 18,043,252 99.99% Robert Kopple 18,043,252 99.99% Megan McElwain 18,042,002 99.98% Peter Tallman 18,043,306 99.90% Appointment of Auditor 18,044,725 100.00% Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan 18,043,213 99.99%

Incentive Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted 100,000 common share stock options (each, an "Option") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Options entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of 36 months from the grant date. The Options were granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus share incentive plan.

About Latin Explores

Latin Explore Inc. is a copper-gold exploration company focused on advancing high-potential projects in South America through drilling and discovery. The Company holds two 100%-owned copper exploration assets in Peru, including the Para project, a large-scale copper-molybdenum system with defined geophysical and geochemical targets, where initial drilling is being advanced.

The Company's strategy is centered on generating and testing high-impact targets through drilling while pursuing additional acquisition opportunities to build a portfolio of scalable copper projects across the region.

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN EXPLORE INC.

"Dr. Donovan Pienaar "

President & CEO

For further details on Latin Explore, readers are referred to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and www.latin-explore.com.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Donovan Pienaar

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and programs, including planned drilling at the Para project, the timing and results of exploration activities, the potential for discovery, and the Company's strategy to advance its projects and evaluate additional acquisition opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, among others, the availability of financing, the receipt of required permits and approvals, the ability to execute exploration programs as planned, and the continuation of favorable market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to exploration and development activities, uncertainty of exploration results, permitting and regulatory risks, availability of capital, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions, as well as those described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+. www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302794

Source: Latin Explore Inc.